Gettysburg lists calls
The Gettysburg Borough Police Department released a summary of recent activity.
Aug. 12
1:00 a.m.- alarm sounding, Lincoln Square
9:16 a.m. – crash, hit -and-run, 500 block, York Street
3:15 p.m. – criminal mischief, first block, Buford Avenue
3:30 p.m. — lost property, West Middle Street and South Howard Avenue
6:16 p.m. — assist police, open door, Cumberland Township
6:28 p.m. – well-being check, 100 block, Pape Alley
10:40 p.m. — suspicious activity, 500 block, Long Lane
11:15 p.m. — drug violation, 500 block, Long Lane
Aug. 13
10:52 a.m. – suspicious vehicle, Lefever Street and Wainwright Avenue
11:00 a.m. – assist other agency, 100 block, Pine Street
1:27 p.m. – abandoned vehicle, Cumberland Township
1:54 p.m. – well-being check, 200 block, West High Street
2:37 p.m. — crash, hit-and-run, South Washington Street and West Middle Street
2:51 p.m. – assist police, first block, East High Street
5:50 p.m. – 911 open line, 100 block, Breckenridge Street
11:07 p.m. – assist fire/emergency medical personal, 300 block, Village Drive
11:23 p.m. — drug activity, 600 block, York Street
11:46 p.m. – suspicious activity, first block, East Water Street
Aug. 14
1:02 p.m. – animal complaint, 100 block, North Stratton Street
1:55 p.m. – assist other agency, 200 block, South Washington Street
2:31 p.m. – burglar alarm, 100 block, Chambersburg Street
2:43 p.m. – disabled vehicle, North Franklin Street and West Racehorse Alley
3:05 p.m. – found property, first block, Steinwehr Avenue
3:05 p.m. – burglar alarm, first block, York Street
9:48 p.m. – criminal mischief, in progress, Cumberland Township
Aug. 15
1:37 a.m. – criminal mischief, 600 block, Fairview Avenue
2:34 a.m. – disorderly conduct, first block, Carlisle Street
8:31 a.m. – disabled vehicle, North Fourth Street and Railroad Street
10:13 a.m. – well-being check, first block of Chambersburg Street
11:31 a.m. – well-being check, 100 block, York Street
6:59 p.m. — traffic hazard, first block, Chambersburg Street
7:21 p.m. – well-being check, West Middle Street and South Franklin Street
11:22 p.m. – suspicious activity, Locust Avenue and Wainwright Street
Aug. 16
1:56 a.m. – driving under the influence/drug violation, first block, Chambersburg Street
8:23 a.m. – missing person, 200 block, East Middle Street
10:17 a.m. – suspicious activity, 100 block, of Gettys Street
10:39 a.m. – police service, event activity, first block, Seminary Ridge
10:48 a.m. – fraud, 200 block, West High Street
11:51 a.m. – trespass, 100 block, North Washington Street
1 p.m. – animal cruelty, 200 block, South Franklin Street
1:13 p.m. – theft from vehicle, 600 block, Red Patch Avenue
2 p.m. – disorderly conduct, Lincoln Square
2:30 p.m. – firearms violation, person prohibited, 200 block, South Franklin Street
9:45 p.m. – assist police agency, Franklin Township
10 p.m. – missing person, 200 block, East Middle Street
11:04 p.m. – assist police, domestic disturbance with weapon, Cumberland Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.