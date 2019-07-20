Indecent assault charged
An 18-year-old Gettysburg man is accused of touching a 13-year-old girl inappropriately.
Haiden Millhimes, 18, was charged with corruption of a minor, unlawful contact with a minor, and indecent assault on some under 16 years old, according to a magisterial docket. The first two are felony charges, the latter a misdemeanor charge.
He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail, according to the docket.
A probable cause affidavit filed July 11 by state police alleges the incident occurred Nov. 24 at a residence near Abbottstown.
