Cause of death determined
A Littlestown man died as a result of “blunt force head injury” following a U.S. Route 15 crash, according to the York County coroner’s office.
An autopsy was conducted at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, determining the cause of death for Kyle Zepp, 24, according to information from the coroner’s office.
Zepp, 24, of Yorktowne Court, was declared dead Monday at 3:32 a.m. at WellSpan York Hospital, according to the coroner’s office.
Zepp was “an unrestrained passenger” in the two-vehicle crash Sunday near Clear Spring Road about four miles northeast of York Springs, according to the coroner’s office.
The 19-year-old Fairfield woman with whom he was riding and a pickup truck driver were taken to hospitals for treatment, according to information on the Northern York County Regional Police website.
Police asked anyone with information about the crash to contact them at 717-292-3647, 717-467-TELL, or tips@nycrpd.org.
Charged with stabbing
A woman was charged in connection with a stabbing Thursday in Bonneauville.
Alondra Ramos Pagan, 18, of Gettysburg, was charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and simple assault, according to a magisterial docket.
She was held at Adams County Prison in lieu of $50,000 cash bail, according to the docket.
Troopers were dispatched to Maple Street at 12:34 a.m., state police said.
Ramos Pagan “stabbed the victim due to a verbal argument,” police alleged. Police listed her as an Abbottstown resident.
The victim was transported to a hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries,” police said.
7 charges in crash
Seven charges were filed against a Gettysburg woman after a crash Saturday in Cumberland County.
Anastasia Goodrich, 25, was charged with having an open alcohol container in a vehicle, depositing waste on a highway, reckless driving, driving at unsafe speed, failing to give police notice of a crash, careless driving, and a lane violation, according to magisterial dockets.
The 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Goodrich was northbound on Bendersville Road when it ran off the road into a ditch about 5:30 a.m., state police said. The Jeep continued north with the passenger-side wheels in the ditch, until it hit a tree, spin, and rolled onto its side, police said.
Goodrich then “left the scene,” police alleged. The Jeep was towed, said police.
False gun info alleged
A Frederick, Md., man is accused of providing incorrect information when he bought a gun.
Federal authorities notified police of the purchase made in February in the borough, Gettysburg police said.
Filed Aug. 22 against Eugene Spielman, 54, were a felony charge of making a false statement on a firearm sale form and a misdemeanor charge of unsworn falsification, according to a magisterial docket.
He was released on $15,000 unsecured bail, according to the docket, meaning he did not have to post cash but is liable for the full amount should he fail to appear in court or violate bail conditions.
Injured in wreck
A Gettysburg man suffered a head injury in a crash in Harrisburg and was taken to Hershey Medical Center, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Daniel Watson, 39, was northbound on I-83 in a 2000 Ford Focus when he “failed to see the traffic slowing” and struck another vehicle from behind Aug. 16 at 4:48 p.m., state police alleged.
The impact pushed a 2005 Mercedes-Benz E500 driven by Jusheba Butler, 46, of Waldorf, Md., into the rear of a 2013 Ford Focus driven by Derreck Beard, 28, of Harrisburg, police said.
There were no other injuries, police said. Watson and Butler’s vehicles were towed, police said.
