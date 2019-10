Pants dropped, police say

A man lowered his pants Saturday during a disturbance at a convenience store and later urinated in a police vehicle, Gettysburg police alleged.

Cody Zumwalt, 21, of New Oxford, was held at Adams County Prison in lieu of $10,000 cash bail, according to a magisterial docket.

He was charged with one count each of indecent exposure, institutional vandalism, open lewdness, and public drunkenness, and two counts of disorderly conduct, according to the docket.

After the 7:50 p.m. disturbance at City Mart, 150 Carlisle St., a vehicle in which Zumwalt was a passenger was found at Kennie’s Market, 217 W. Middle St., police said.

He became uncooperative as he was arrested, police alleged.

Hurt on Baltimore

A passenger was injured Friday in a 5:32 p.m. crash in the 100 block of Baltimore Street, Gettysburg police said.

The person was in a vehicle that struck another vehicle stopped ahead, and then was struck from behind, police said.

The patient was taken by ambulance to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, police said.

Drunkenness charged

A man was cited after an incident Saturday at 10:59 p.m. on the porch of a Hanover Street residence, Gettysburg police said.

Manuel Savoy, 41, of Gettysburg was charged with public drunkenness, according to a magisterial docket.

Harassment alleged

A Gettysburg woman was charged with harassment after she struck a person at a residence, Gettysburg police alleged.

Michelle Forney, 24, of 240 W. High St., Apt. 9, was cited Sunday after the 2:22 p.m. incident, police said.