Assault alleged
A Gettysburg man was charged with felony aggravated assault.
Daniel Boose, 36, of 143 Chambersburg St., was held at Adams County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to a magisterial docket.
He was arrested after an incident Aug. 20 at 2:14 a.m. at his residence, Gettysburg police said. A person there declined medical treatment, police said.
Boose was also charged with misdemeanor counts of simple assault and reckless endangerment, according to the docket.
Drug charge filed
A New Port, R.I., man was charged with possessing a controlled substance and public drunkenness.
Patrick McDaid, 22, was arrested Sunday at 12:46 a.m. in the 100 block of Chambersburg Street, Gettysburg police said.
He was released on $5,000 unsecured bail, according to a magisterial docket, meaning he did not have to post cash but is liable for the full amount should he fail to appear in court or violate bail conditions.
