GPD list calls
Gettysburg Borough Police Department recently released a summary of its activity from July 1 to July 14
July 1
10:09 a.m., police service, first block of East High Street
12:23 p.m., theft by deception, first block of Carlisle Street
2:45 p.m., parking complaint, 600 block of South Washington Street
4:14 p.m., trespassing, first block of North Stratton Street
4:30 p.m., reckless driving, coming into borough
8:35 p.m., suspicious activity, Long Lane and Queen Street
10:05 p.m., suspicious activity, Long Lane and Queen Street
July 2
10:59 a.m., harassment, first block of North Fifth Street
11:52 a.m., assist police agency, first block of East High Street
1:11 p.m., police service, first block of East high Street
2:25 p.m., open door, 200 block of South Howard Avenue
5:07 p.m., suspicious activity, first block of East Railroad Street
July 3
2:57 a.m., assault/fight, first bock of Chambersburg Street
6:52 a.m., harassment, first block of East High Street
10:14 a.m., suspicious activity, 100 block of Baltimore Street
12:46 p.m., police service/vehicle card, first block of East High Street
7:33 p.m., harassment by communication, first block of Chambersburg Street
8:39 p.m., domestic, 100 block of Chambersburg Street
9:54 p.m., disturbance/loud noise, 100 block of Chambersburg Street
10:23 p.m., traffic accident, no injury, 500 block of Baltimore Street
10:42 p.m., harassment, first block of Chambersburg Street
July 4
1:33 a.m., driving under the influence/theft, Chambersburg Street and Washington Street
2:31 a.m., well-being check/false reports to the police, first block of Chambersburg Street
2:28 a.m., reckless driving, Hanover Street and Sixth Street
4:42 a.m., assist fire/emergency medical services, 100 block of Chambersburg Street
7:01 p.m., traffic hazard, East Water Street and Barbehenn Alley
8:08 p.m., protection of abuse violation, 200 block of Constitution Avenue
9:23 p.m., domestic, West Stevens and Mummasburg streets
9:55 p.m., fireworks, 100 block of West Middle Street
11:11 p.m., building lock out, first block of York Street
11:33 p.m., well-being check, first block of Chambersburg Street
July 5
1:09 a.m., driving under the influence, Johns Avenue and Washington Street
2:12 a.m., driving under the influence/drug violation, North Stratton Street and East Racehorse Alley
10:08 a.m., parking complaint, Lincoln Square
11:53 a.m., burglar alarm, 300 block of Baltimore Street
2:02 p.m., traffic accident, hit and run, first block of Chambersburg Street
3:15 p.m., threats, first block of Baltimore Street
3:22 p.m., terroristic threats, first block of Baltimore Street
11:26 p.m., disturbance/loud noise, first block of Baltimore Street
11:42 p.m., assist fire/emergency medical services, first block of Chambersburg Street
July 6
1:45 a.m., drunkenness, first block of Chambersburg Street
2:25 a.m., drunkenness, first block of Chambersburg Street
2:46 a.m., drunkenness/disorderly conduct, Lincoln Square
8:46 a.m., traffic accident, no injuries, South Stratton and Middle streets
10:03 a.m., criminal mischief/property damage, 200 block of Chambersburg Street
10:04 a.m., lost property, first block of East High End Street
10:22 a.m., parking complaint, first block of Carlisle Street
1:22 p.m., reckless driving, coming into borough
1:52 p.m., suspicious activity, 500 block of Long Lane
9:15 p.m., burglar alarm, 200 block of West Street
9:17 p.m., domestic/drunkenness, 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue
July 7
10:02 a.m., 9-1-1 open line, 500 block of Baltimore Street
12:27 p.m., disturbance/loud noise, first block of North Fifth Street
4:26 p.m., assist police,harassment, Cumberland Township
5:32 p.m., towed vehicle, first block of Seminary Ridge
7:50 p.m., driving under the influence, 700 block of Baltimore Street,
8:50 p.m., roadway flooding, 900 block of Long Lane
9:34 p.m., disturbance/loud noise, first block of Chambersburg Street
10:45 p.m., shots fired, Chambersburg and Washington streets
July 8
6:49 a.m., burglar alarm, 300 block of Baltimore Street
10:11 a.m., parking complaint, South Stratton and York streets
10:13 a.m., theft, 500 block of Baltimore Street
10:46 a.m., lost pet, first block of Springs Avenue
11:37 a.m., drug activity, 200 block of York Street
2:41 p.m., parking complaint, first block East middle Street
3:48 p.m., harassment by communications, first block of East High Street
4:00 p.m., traffic accident, no injury, 300 block of Steinwehr Avenue
4:34 p.m., suspicious activity, 200 block of South Franklin Street
4:38 p.m., traffic accident, hit and run, 300 block of North Stratton Street
7:01 p.m., traffic accident, no injury, 100 block of Baltimore Street
7:03 p.m., found property, 100 block of Baltimore Street
8:38 p.m., lost pet, 300 block of West Middle Street
10:38 p.m., traffic accident, no injury, 600 block of Baltimore Street
July 9
10:53 a.m. disabled vehicle, South Washington and West Middle streets
11:12 a.m. disturbance/loud noise, 100 block of Buford Avenue
1:25 p.m. animal complaint, 500 block of Steinwehr Avenue
1:35 p.m. suspicious activity, Lincoln Square
2:36 p.m. wanted person, first block of East High Street
3:51 p.m. alarm activation, first block of East High Street
11:43 p.m. driving under the influence, Breckenridge and West streets
July 10
3:01 a.m., traffic hazard, South Washington Street and Steinwehr Avenue
6:33 a.m., hold-up alarm, 600 block of East Middle Street
7:17 a.m., reckless driving, coming into borough
8:27 a.m., burglar alarm, 300 block of Baltimore Street
1:37 p.m., lost property, first block of East High Street
1:53 p.m., reckless driving, coming into borough
3:00 p.m., criminal mischief, first block of West Water Street
3:03 p.m., burglar alarm, 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue
4:55 p.m., domestic, 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue
5:00 p.m., vehicle lockout, first block of West Middle Street
5:25 p.m., lost property, first block of East High Street
5:48 p.m., burglar alarm, 800 block of Sunset Avenue
6:04 p.m., harassment, first block of Hanover Street
7:15 p.m., abandoned vehicle, 100 block of Carlisle Street
7:35 p.m., parking complaint, 100 block of Carlisle Street
9:36 p.m., suspicious activity, first block of East Racehorse Alley
July 11
00:53 a.m., drunkenness, 100 block of Chambersburg Street
3:55 a.m., suspicious activity, 400 block of South Washington Street
7:58 a.m., burglar alarm, 100 block of Steinwehr Avenue
9:30 a.m., stalking/harassment, 200 block of North Stratton Street
10:13 a.m., burglar alarm, 300 block of Baltimore Street
11:06 a.m., found property, 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue
1:20 p.m., assist police agency, first block of East High Street
4:01 p.m., warrant, first block of East High Street
4:59 p.m., missing person, 300 block of South Washington Street
6:04 p.m., well-being check, Lincoln Square
11:54 p.m., drug violation arrest, 500 block of Long Lane
July 12
10:41 a.m., well-being check, 100 block of West Middle Street
1:07 p.m., trespassing, Lincoln Square
1:53 p.m., fraud, 100 block of Gettys Street
4:03 p.m., drug violation arrest, East Middle and Stratton streets
4:17 p.m., found property, 100 block of Chambersburg Street
5:00 p.m., bike week detail, borough
5:50 p.m., mental health, 300 block of Village Drive
7:34 p.m., assist police, well-being check, Straben Township
7:45 p.m., bus struck railroad barrier, 100 block of Carlisle Street at railroad crossing
8:01 p.m., traffic accident, no injury, first block of Carlisle Street
8:19 p.m., assist police, burglar alarm, Cumberland Township
11:41 p.m., assist police driving under the influence, Freedom Township
July 13
00:10 a.m., driving under the influence, Emmitsburg Road and borough line
1:58 a.m., suspicious activity, 500 block of Baltimore Street
2:21 a.m., suspicious activity, first block of Chambersburg Street
10:38 a.m., traffic accident, with injury, Hanover and Third streets
1:28 p.m., theft, 200 block of Chambersburg Street
1:32 p.m., 9-1-1 hang -up, 300 block of Chambersburg Street
1:44 p.m., disabled vehicle, first block of Chambersburg Street
2:06 p.m., 9-1-1 open-line, 100 block of Chambersburg Street
3:10 p.m., harassment, 300 block of Village Drive
3:48 p.m., harassment, 200 block of North Stratton Street
4:00 p.m., bike week detail, borough
4:31 p.m., assist police agency, first block of East High Street
5:00 p.m., Parade of Chrome, borough
5:32 p.m., traffic accident, no injury, 300 block of Baltimore Street
6:14 p.m., harassment, 200 block of Chambersburg Street
6:15 p.m., reckless driving, coming into borough
6:39 p.m., assist police, domestic, Cumberland Township
8:10 p.m., harassment by communications, 200 block of Chambersburg Street
8:11 p.m., parking complaint, 900 block of Baltimore Street
9:09 p.m., well-being check, 300 block of Steinwehr Avenue
9:11 p.m., stalking, 200 block of North Stratton Street
9:47 p.m., driving under the influence, North Washington Street and Constitution Avenue
10:01 p.m., harassment, 200 block of North Stratton Street
10:26 p.m., 9-1-1 open line, first block of Steinwehr Avenue
11:04 p.m., fight, first block of Steinwehr Avenue
11:37 p.m., assist police, well-being check, Cumberland Township
July 14
1:26 a.m., driving under the influence, first block of West Middle Street
2:17 a.m., driving under the influence, 100 block of Chambersburg Street
6:05 a.m., harassment, 200 block of North Stratton Street
4:07 a.m., hold-up alarm, 500 block of Steinwehr Avenue
4:57 p.m., mental health, first block of East High Street
9:57 p.m., disturbance loud noise, 300 block of South Washington Street
