Cumberland Township Police are asking the public's help in locating a stolen sign.
A sign stating "Science is real, No human is illegal, Black Lives Matter, Love is Love, Women's Rights are Human Rights, Kindness Matters" was taken from Steve Niebler's yard, 40 Windbriar Lane, sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning, according to Patrolman Matthew Trostle. The value of the sign is approximately $35.
