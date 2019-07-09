Bicycle DUI charged
A bicyclist was charged with driving under the influence (DUI) July 4.
Christopher Horan, 44, of Hanover rode on a sidewalk and failed to stop for a red light on South Washington Street at 1:33 a.m., Gettysburg police alleged. He was taken to Gettysburg Hospital to have blood drawn for testing, police said.
He was also in possession of another person’s wallet that he found, police said.
In addition to the DUI charge, Horan was also cited with theft of lost property and a red-light violation, according to a magisterial docket.
Unsecured bail of $5,000 was set for Horan, according to the docket, meaning he did not have to post cash but would be liable for that amount if he were to fail to appear in court or violate bail conditions.
Hit-and-run truck sought
The Eastern Adams Regional Police Department (EARP) is seeking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash Monday in the 400 block of Oxford Road in Oxford Township.
“The striking vehicle has been identified as a 2015 – 2017 Ford F-150 pickup truck, unknown color, unknown registration. The vehicle left behind a broken passenger side brake light lens which was able to be identified to those model year Ford F-150s,” according to a post on EARP’s Facebook page.
The vehicle struck and destroyed two mailboxes and “side-swiped a utility pole with the rear passenger side of the vehicle,” according to the post.
Anyone with information can contact Patrolman Logan Hess at 717-624-1614 x204 or at lhess@earpd.org, the post reads.
Man charged with damage
A Gettysburg man is accused of damaging the radio in a Subaru Legacy on June 29
Police charged Benjamin Kelly, 19, with criminal mischief damage of property, according to a magisterial docket.
Kelly is accused of damaging the radio in the car of Scott Kelly, 39, of New Oxford, causing about $150 worth of damage, state police said.
