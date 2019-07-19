Disorderly conduct alleged
A Hanover man is accused of urinating in Lincoln Square July 6 at 2:57 a.m., according to Gettysburg Police Department.
Brian Jenkins, 34, was charged with disorderly conduct, according to a magisterial docket.
Accused in disturbance
A Gettysburg man was cited after a disturbance July 6 in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
David Donley, 46, of 725 S. Washington St., was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after the 9:17 p.m. incident, Gettysburg police said.
Weapon charge filed
Jarrod Weller, 20, of Waynesboro, was charged with possessing an illegal weapon June 24 in Gettysburg, according to court documents.
A 2:36 a.m. traffic stop at Chambersburg and Franklin streets led to the discovery of a pocketknife “with an attached set of knuckles,” according to a probable cause affidavit filed by state police.
Jailed in Cumberland
A Gettysburg man was jailed in Cumberland County on several charges, according to a magisterial docket.
Robert Glacken, 38, was held at the county prison in lieu of $25,000 bail on charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment, harassment, and driving with a suspended license, according to the docket.
Glacken was charged after an incident involving a woman and two small children June 12 at 11:33 a.m. at Piney Mountain Ridge and Bendersville roads, according to state police at Carlisle. The location is about 3.5 miles northwest of Bendersville.
He was jailed July 10 after preliminary arraignment, according to the docket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.