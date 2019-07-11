False name alleged
A woman was charged with giving police a false name after a traffic stop at York Road and Cavalry Field July 3.
A 32-year-old New Oxford resident, a passenger in a 2000 Buick during a traffic stop, was arrested when she gave a fake name and conflicting information, state police alleged.
Ashley Schmidt was found to have multiple warrants out of Pennsylvania and Maryland, said police. Schmidt was held in Adams County Prison in lieu of $5,000 bail, according to a magisterial docket.
Burglary investigated
State police are investigating a July 8 burglary along Center Mills Road in Menallen Township.
“The facility sustained damage” due to a forced entry and criminal mischief inside, according to state police.
The victim was listed as a 72-year-old man. His name was not released.
State police ask anyone with information about this burglary to contact them at 717-334-8111.
