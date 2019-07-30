Crash in Dickinson
A New Oxford man escaped injury in a Cumberland County crash last Thursday afternoon.
A Dodge Durango, driven by Jay Sweeny, 57, of New Oxford, and a 2003 Acura MDX, driven by a 17-year-old female from Carlisle, crashed at the Carlisle and Pine Grove roads intersection in Dickinson Township, according to state police.
Both vehicles were in the intersection controlled by means of a four-way stop when the crash occurred, said police.
The teen driver, and one of her three passengers were injured, but no one was transported to a hospital, police said. The teen driver was cited following the crash, police said.
Both vehicles were towed, said police.
Cow struck
A cow and truck collided on Goldenville Road last Tuesday morning.
A 1992 Chevrolet 1500, driven by Isaiah Olinger, 20, of New Oxford, hit the cow about 4:30 a.m., according to state police.
The driver was not injured and the Chevrolet was towed by TNT Towing, said police.
