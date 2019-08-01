Police called to party
Police were called to roust underage drinkers at a party near Littlestown Saturday.
Thirteen people under age 21 “were identified and admitted to consuming alcohol,” state police said.
State police said they were dispatched to the party at 16 Ashfield Drive at 11:48 p.m.
All 13 “were released to sober adults” and the “investigation continues,” said police.
Businesses cited
Two Adams County businesses were cited in July, according to the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.
Police listed charges against Scozzaro’s Mill Inn, 4797 York Road, New Oxford: “manager was employed by or engaged in another business without board approval”; “refused an authorized employee of the Enforcement Bureau access to records”; “failed to maintain complete and truthful records” of operations “for a period of two years”; “failed to have board-approved manager complete RAMP training within 180 days.” RAMP refers to the state’s Responsible Alcohol Management Program.
The Home Association of Post 262 American Legion, 142 Fourth St., Biglerville, was charged with having “awarded more than $35,000 in prizes in any seven-day period” and “permitted a club officer and/or employee who operates a game of chance to participate in the game,” according to police.
Parking deck problem
A man was charged with disorderly conduct after becoming argumentative when asked what he was doing at Gettysburg’s Racehorse Alley parking garage, borough police alleged.
David Johnson, 20, of no fixed address, was released after Saturday’s 10:15 p.m. incident, police said.
Harassment charged
A Gettysburg man was cited Saturday after a disturbance at his residence.
Morales Reyes, 39, of 210 W. Middle St., was charged with harassment after the 11:34 p.m. incident, borough police said.
Trees hit, child hurt
A car struck several trees last week, injuring the Fairfield driver and her 4-year-old passenger.
Sarah Callahan, 29, was southbound in a 2006 Kia Optima that ran off the road in the 1300 block of Bullfrog Road, striking several trees on July 23 at 7:01 p.m., state police said. She was suspected of driving under the influence, police said.
A Vigilant Hose Company ambulance transported Callahan to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and an Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services ambulance transported the boy to WellSpan York Hospital, police said.
Fairfield firefighters were also on the scene near Greenmount in Freedom Township.
