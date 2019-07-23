Fake 9-1-1 call charged

A 12-year-old boy was charged with making a false 9-1-1 call after claiming he was in fear of being abducted, Gettysburg police said.

The Gettysburg resident called authorities June 22 at 7:29 a.m. and said he was being watched and followed by a man in a vehicle near the Gettysburg Recreation Park, police said.

A search of the area led to no such person, police said.

Authorities traced the 9-1-1 call back to the boy, who admitted he had called as a prank, police alleged.

The boy was also charged with making a false report to law enforcement, police said. Both charges are misdemeanors.

G’burg lists calls

Gettysburg police released a summary of recent activity.

July 1

10:09 a.m. – service to public, first block, East High Street

12:23 p.m. – theft by deception, first block, Carlisle Street

2:45 p.m. – parking complaint, 600 block, South Washington Street

4:14 p.m. – trespassing, first block, North Stratton Street

4:30 p.m. – reckless driving, entering borough

8:35 p.m. – suspicious activity, 400 block, East Railroad Street

10:05 p.m. – suspicious activity, Long Lane and Queen Street

July 2

10:59 a.m. – harassment, first block, North Fifth Street

11:52 a.m. – assist other police, first block, East High Street

1:11 p.m. – service to public, first block, East High Street

2:25 p.m. – open door, 200 block, South Howard Avenue

5:07 p.m. – suspicious activity, first block, East Railroad Street

July 3

2:57 a.m. – fight, first block, Chambersburg Street

6:52 a.m. – harassment, first block, East High Street

10:14 a.m. – suspicious activity, 100 block, Baltimore Street

12:46 p.m. – service to public, first block, East High Street

7:33 p.m. – harassment by communication, first block, Chambersburg Street

8:39 p.m. – domestic disturbance, 100 block, Chambersburg Street

9:54 p.m. – disturbance, loud noise, 100 block, Chambersburg Street

10:23 p.m. – non-injury crash, 500 block, Baltimore Street

10:42 p.m. – harassment, first block, Chambersburg Street

July 4

1:33 a.m. – driving under the influence, theft, Chambersburg and Washington streets

2:31 a.m. – well-being check, false report to law enforcement, first block, Chambersburg Street

2:28 p.m. – reckless driving, Hanover and Sixth streets

4:42 p.m. – assist fire and emergency medical personnel, 100 block, Chambersburg Street

7:01 p.m. – traffic hazard, East Water Street and Barbehenn Alley

8:08 p.m. – protection from abuse order violation, 200 block, Constitution Avenue

9:23 p.m. – domestic disturbance, West Stevens and Mummasburg streets

9:55 p.m. – fireworks, 100 block, West Middle Street

11:11 p.m. – building lockout, first block, York Street

11:33 p.m. – well-being check, first block, Chambersburg Street

July 5

1:09 a.m. – DUI, Johns Avenue and Washington Street

2:12 a.m. – DUI, drug violation, North Stratton Street and Racehorse Alley

10:08 a.m. – parking complaint, Lincoln Square

11:53 a.m. – burglar alarm, 300 block, Baltimore Street

2:02 p.m. – high-and-run crash, first block, Chambersburg Street

3:15 p.m. – threats, first block, Baltimore Street

3:22 p.m. – threats, first block, Baltimore Street

11:26 p.m. – disturbance, loud noise, first block, Baltimore Street

11:42 p.m. – assist fire and emergency medical personnel, first block, Chambersburg Street

July 6

1:45 a.m. – drunkenness, first block, Chambersburg Street

2:25 a.m. – drunkenness, first block, Chambersburg Street

2:46 a.m. – drunkenness, disorderly conduct, Lincoln Square

8:46 a.m. – non-injury crash, South Stratton and Middle streets

10:03 a.m. – criminal mischief, property damage, 200 block, Chambersburg Street

10:04 a.m. – lost property, first block, East High Street

10:22 a.m. – parking complaint, first block, Carlisle Street

1:22 p.m. – reckless driving, entering borough

1:52 a.m. – suspicious activity, 500 block, Long Lane

9:15 p.m. – burglar alarm, 200 block, West Street

9:17 p.m. – domestic disturbance, drunkenness, disorderly conduct, 200 block, Steinwehr Avenue

July 7

10:02 a.m. – 9-1-1 open line, 500 block, Baltimore Street

12:27 p.m. – disturbance, loud noise, first block, North Fifth Street

4:26 p.m. – assist other police, harassment, Cumberland Township

5:32 p.m. – towed vehicle, first block, Seminary Ridge

7:50 p.m. – DUI, 700 block, Baltimore Street

8:50 p.m. – road flooding, 900 block, Long Lane

9:34 p.m. – disturbance, loud noise, first block, Chambersburg Street

10:45 p.m. – shots fired, Chambersburg and Washington streets

Gettysburg police also made 69 traffic stops between July 1 and July 7 and devoted hours to competing investigations, foot patrols and appearing in court.

