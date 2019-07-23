Fake 9-1-1 call charged
A 12-year-old boy was charged with making a false 9-1-1 call after claiming he was in fear of being abducted, Gettysburg police said.
The Gettysburg resident called authorities June 22 at 7:29 a.m. and said he was being watched and followed by a man in a vehicle near the Gettysburg Recreation Park, police said.
A search of the area led to no such person, police said.
Authorities traced the 9-1-1 call back to the boy, who admitted he had called as a prank, police alleged.
The boy was also charged with making a false report to law enforcement, police said. Both charges are misdemeanors.
G’burg lists calls
Gettysburg police released a summary of recent activity.
July 1
10:09 a.m. – service to public, first block, East High Street
12:23 p.m. – theft by deception, first block, Carlisle Street
2:45 p.m. – parking complaint, 600 block, South Washington Street
4:14 p.m. – trespassing, first block, North Stratton Street
4:30 p.m. – reckless driving, entering borough
8:35 p.m. – suspicious activity, 400 block, East Railroad Street
10:05 p.m. – suspicious activity, Long Lane and Queen Street
July 2
10:59 a.m. – harassment, first block, North Fifth Street
11:52 a.m. – assist other police, first block, East High Street
1:11 p.m. – service to public, first block, East High Street
2:25 p.m. – open door, 200 block, South Howard Avenue
5:07 p.m. – suspicious activity, first block, East Railroad Street
July 3
2:57 a.m. – fight, first block, Chambersburg Street
6:52 a.m. – harassment, first block, East High Street
10:14 a.m. – suspicious activity, 100 block, Baltimore Street
12:46 p.m. – service to public, first block, East High Street
7:33 p.m. – harassment by communication, first block, Chambersburg Street
8:39 p.m. – domestic disturbance, 100 block, Chambersburg Street
9:54 p.m. – disturbance, loud noise, 100 block, Chambersburg Street
10:23 p.m. – non-injury crash, 500 block, Baltimore Street
10:42 p.m. – harassment, first block, Chambersburg Street
July 4
1:33 a.m. – driving under the influence, theft, Chambersburg and Washington streets
2:31 a.m. – well-being check, false report to law enforcement, first block, Chambersburg Street
2:28 p.m. – reckless driving, Hanover and Sixth streets
4:42 p.m. – assist fire and emergency medical personnel, 100 block, Chambersburg Street
7:01 p.m. – traffic hazard, East Water Street and Barbehenn Alley
8:08 p.m. – protection from abuse order violation, 200 block, Constitution Avenue
9:23 p.m. – domestic disturbance, West Stevens and Mummasburg streets
9:55 p.m. – fireworks, 100 block, West Middle Street
11:11 p.m. – building lockout, first block, York Street
11:33 p.m. – well-being check, first block, Chambersburg Street
July 5
1:09 a.m. – DUI, Johns Avenue and Washington Street
2:12 a.m. – DUI, drug violation, North Stratton Street and Racehorse Alley
10:08 a.m. – parking complaint, Lincoln Square
11:53 a.m. – burglar alarm, 300 block, Baltimore Street
2:02 p.m. – high-and-run crash, first block, Chambersburg Street
3:15 p.m. – threats, first block, Baltimore Street
3:22 p.m. – threats, first block, Baltimore Street
11:26 p.m. – disturbance, loud noise, first block, Baltimore Street
11:42 p.m. – assist fire and emergency medical personnel, first block, Chambersburg Street
July 6
1:45 a.m. – drunkenness, first block, Chambersburg Street
2:25 a.m. – drunkenness, first block, Chambersburg Street
2:46 a.m. – drunkenness, disorderly conduct, Lincoln Square
8:46 a.m. – non-injury crash, South Stratton and Middle streets
10:03 a.m. – criminal mischief, property damage, 200 block, Chambersburg Street
10:04 a.m. – lost property, first block, East High Street
10:22 a.m. – parking complaint, first block, Carlisle Street
1:22 p.m. – reckless driving, entering borough
1:52 a.m. – suspicious activity, 500 block, Long Lane
9:15 p.m. – burglar alarm, 200 block, West Street
9:17 p.m. – domestic disturbance, drunkenness, disorderly conduct, 200 block, Steinwehr Avenue
July 7
10:02 a.m. – 9-1-1 open line, 500 block, Baltimore Street
12:27 p.m. – disturbance, loud noise, first block, North Fifth Street
4:26 p.m. – assist other police, harassment, Cumberland Township
5:32 p.m. – towed vehicle, first block, Seminary Ridge
7:50 p.m. – DUI, 700 block, Baltimore Street
8:50 p.m. – road flooding, 900 block, Long Lane
9:34 p.m. – disturbance, loud noise, first block, Chambersburg Street
10:45 p.m. – shots fired, Chambersburg and Washington streets
Gettysburg police also made 69 traffic stops between July 1 and July 7 and devoted hours to competing investigations, foot patrols and appearing in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.