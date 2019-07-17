Info sought on death
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are asking for the public’s help in investigating the death of a man found lying at Fairfield Road (Pa. Route 116) and Bullfrog Road Friday night.
“Anyone with information that could assist this investigation should call” the Gettysburg barracks at 717-334-8111 and ask for Trooper Cameron Beck, according to Megan Frazer, PSP public information officer.
“Information obtained so far in the investigation indicates that the public is not at risk as a result of this incident,” according to Frazer.
Authorities were dispatched about 10:20 p.m. after a passer-by found Chambersburg resident Judd Phillip Reasner, 37, at the location just east of Fairfield, authorities said.
Reasner was declared dead at Gettysburg Hospital Friday at 11:03 p.m., Adams County Coroner Pat Felix said. An autopsy showed he died of blunt force injuries, primarily to his head, Felix said Monday.
She confirmed the incident was under investigation by her office and the Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Investigations Unit.
Vehicle hits culvert
A Gettysburg man was possibly injured in a July 7 crash in Bonneauville.
A 2019 Ford Edge, driven by Ronald Wishard, 71, was turning left at Maple and Locust streets foot when Wishard’s foot “slipped off the brake” and ran into a culvert, according to state police.
Wishard declined ambulance transport from the 9:39 p.m. crash, police said.
The Ford sustained disabling damage, said police.
None injured in crash
There were no injuries in a three-vehicle, chain-reaction crash the afternoon of July 7 in Berwick Township.
The wreck occurred when several cars slowed for traffic on Abbottstown Pike, state police said.
A 2007 Nisan Altima, driven by Alyssa Challenger, 18, of East Berlin, was struck from behind by a 2002 Dodge Dakota, driven by Talhon Crooks, 22, of Spring Grove, police said.
In turn, the Dakota was struck from behind by a 2001 Ford Mustang, driven Joseph Mummert, 26, of East Berlin, who “could not avoid the crash,” police said.
Crooks was cited for following too closely, according to a magisterial docket.
Bridge damaged
A tractor trailer struck a bridge over Opossum Creek in the 600 block of Orchard Road July 8.
The driver of the 2017 Kenworth T680 was navigating a right curve over a one-lane bridge when the trailer caught on a bridge pier, according to state police. The driver’s name was not released.
The 3:06 p.m. impact resulted in the trailer bending an axle and losing a tire, said police. The pier was damaged as well, police said.
Dog owner cited
A Mount Pleasant Township man was warned the evening of July 4 about keeping his dog on his property.
Mark Neiderer, 30, was charged with failing to keep his dog from straying from his property, state police said.
Hanover driver hurt
A Hanover driver was injured in a July 8 single-vehicle crash on Granite Station Road.
A 2007 Honda, driven by Lisa Orndorff, 50, hit an embankment sustaining disabling damage, said state police. She was transported to Hanover Hospital by Adams Regional Emergency Medical Service, according to police.
