EARP lists borough calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to the following calls from July 10 to July 21 in New Oxford.
July 10
10:51 a.m. – Police stopped a vehicle in Center Square for supposed reckless driving after it almost hit another vehicle.
July 11
No time given – Police responded to the 100 block of Kohler Mill Road for an attempted fraud through Facebook.
8:09 p.m. – Police could not locate an alleged reckless driver yelling out of his car window in Center Square.
July 12
3 p.m. – A wallet was found in the 300 block of West High Street; police are attempting to locate the owner.
6:50 p.m. – Police responded to the 100 block of Kohler Mill Road for a landlord/tenant issue and advised it is a civil issue.
7:21 p.m. – Police issued parking citations for two vehicles parked on private property without permission in the 200 block of West Golden Lane.
July 14
5:20 p.m. – EARP assisted Gettysburg Police Department in the 100 block of North Peter Street.
7:55 p.m. – Police advised neighbors in the 200 block of West High Street to contact the landlord over a neighborhood dispute.
July 15
1:12 p.m. – A man relocated his disabled vehicle after police found it sitting in Center Square. The vehicle was moved to a legal parking space before it was towed.
July 16
1:29 p.m. – Police gave a resident in the 300 block of Hollywood Street information on a civil matter.
July 17
5:53 p.m. – Police searched the 100 block of Lincoln Way West for a dog struck by a vehicle. Police did not find the dog.
July 18
1:10 a.m. – Police responded to an alarm in the 200 block of West Golden Lane. The check yielded negative results.
8:43 a.m. – A disabled vehicle was pushed to a parking spot to await a tow after police in the first block of Lincoln Way East.
11:20 a.m. – Police are investigating vandalism in the 200 block of West Golden Lane. The resident said his outside light was broken between 8 p.m. July 17 and 8 a.m. July 18.
5:53 p.m. – Police reviewed security footage and found no evidence of tampering after a woman said her car was vandalized while parked in the 200 block of West Golden Lane.
July 20
6:11 p.m. – Police notified the maintenance department of a building’s broken air conditioning in the 500 block of North Bolton Street after elderly residents complained about the excessive heat.
July 21
1:20 p.m. – Police assisted Waynesboro Police Department in the first block of Peters Street in ascertaining information from a resident for an investigation.
7:23 p.m. – Police notified a utility company after observing downed wires on Berlin Road and Peters Street.
11:30 p.m. – A resident was in medical distress in the 500 block of North Bolton Street. Police said the resident did not require service.
Mischief charged
An Ephrata man was charged following an incident at Mummasburg and Belmont roads on July 15.
Travis Sweigart, 33, was charged with four misdemeanors, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence (DUI)/general impairment, and DUI/controlled substance; and summary criminal mischief according to a magisterial docket.
Travis Sweigart, 33, was standing beside a 46-year-old Gettysburg man’s vehicle and fled when the man noticed his 2005 Nissan Murano had a broken window, state police alleged. The man found Sweigart’s wallet inside his vehicle, police said.
Sweigart was found two hours later in a different vehicle, broken down near the man’s residence, police alleged. Sweigart “showed signs of impairment” and was arrested on suspicion of DUI, said police. Suspected methamphetamine was also discovered in Sweigart’s car, police said.
Sweigart remained in Adams County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail, according to the docket. His case was sent to county court with formal arraignment set for Aug. 22, according to the docket.
