Teen suspect still at large
A Gettysburg teen accused of sexually assaulting and attempting to kill a 5-year-old in Bonneauville remained at large as of Friday at 5 p.m.
There was “no update” regarding Octavian Perez, 16, a state police spokesperson wrote in an email, but “we want to remind the public to remain vigilant and call 911 immediately if he is seen,” a Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson wrote in an email.
Octavian Perez, 16, faces charges of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, indecent assault without consent of another, and two counts of strangulation, court records show.
Perez could be in Maryland or Pennsylvania because he has friends and family in both places, police said Wednesday.
Perez “is being charged as an adult” due to the attempted homicide charge, according to Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett.
Anyone with information can also contact state police at Gettysburg at 717-334-8111.
Prior to the announcement of charges, police Sunday asked the public to be on the lookout for Perez as a missing person.
Sex with child alleged
A Bendersville woman is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old boy.
State police filed charges July 30 against Simmone Forsythe, 28, 106 N. Main St., according to a criminal complaint.
The charges were statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of a minor. The first two are felony charges, the third a misdemeanor charge, according to the complaint.
The incident occurred in February or March 2018 at a Butler Township residence near Biglerville, police alleged in a probable cause affidavit.
The case began when someone called the state’s ChildLine, where suspected child abuse or general child well-being concerns can be reported, according to the affidavit. That number is 1-800-932-0313.
Forsythe was released on $5,000 unsecured bail, according to a magisterial docket, meaning she did not have to post any cash but would be liable for that amount should she fail to appear in court or meet bail conditions.
Brass knuckles seized
State police seized a “knife brass knuckle combination” at Straban Township motel, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Police filed three misdemeanor charges July 26 against Kirk O’Neil, 28, of Hampstead, Md., according to a criminal complaint. The charges were possessing a prohibited offensive weapon, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, and possessing drug paraphernalia, according to the complaint.
Police went to Super 8, 869 York Road (U.S. Route 30) June 13 at 8:43 p.m. after receiving a report that a vehicle there bore a Michigan license plate one day a Maryland plate the next, according to the affidavit.
Charged with fleeing
A driver was charged with exceeding 90 mph in a 45-mph zone and fleeing from police in Cumberland Township, according to a criminal complaint.
Charges filed July 30 against Quiton Brewer, 19, of 1145 Chambersburg Road, Gettysburg, also included driving under the influence, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the complaint. Fleeing, the DUI counts, and speeding are felony, misdemeanor, and summary charges, respectively, according to a magisterial docket.
Brewer was released on $5,000 unsecured bail, according to the docket, meaning he did not have to post any cash but would be liable for that amount should he fail to appear in court or meet bail conditions.
An officer was “conducting a speed detail” May 11 at 5:18 p.m. when he clocked a northbound 2019 Subaru at 92 mph, according to a probable cause affidavit. Cumberland Township police Sgt. Tim Biggins followed for about 1 ¼ miles until the vehicle pulled into a driveway in an unsuccessful “attempt to hide,” he alleged in the affidavit. The incident occurred in the 1000 block of Table Rock Road about 2 ½ miles north of Gettysburg, Biggins alleged.
