Cited after dispute
A Gettysburg man is accused of striking another man with a cane after a verbal dispute.
Richard Koontz, 67, was charged with disorderly conduct Sunday at 10:06 a.m. in Lincoln Square, Gettysburg police said.
He struck a 59-year-old Gettysburg-area man, police alleged. The man declined medical treatment, police said.
