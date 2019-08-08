Knife threat alleged
A Gettysburg man threatened another person with a knife at his residence, Gettysburg police alleged.
Chester Crist, 54, was held at Adams County Prison in lieu of $5,000 cash bail, according to a magisterial docket.
He was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, and harassment, according to the docket.
Police said they were dispatched to 201 S. Washington St. Saturday at 12:39 p.m.
3 vehicles hit poles
Vehicles recently struck utility poles in three separate crashes, two of which resulted in injuries.
Two people received what appeared to be “serious” injuries Friday at 8:20 a.m. on Goldenville Road, state police said.
Biglerville emergency medical personnel transported Quortnee Noon, 29, of Middletown, and his passenger, Shaquille Runkle, 23, of Pennsylvania, to York Hospital, police said.
They were eastbound near Shrivers Corner Road when the 2012 Dodge Journey went off a curve about 2.5 miles southeast of Biglerville and struck the pole with its front end, receiving disabling damage, police said.
Also Friday, a Gettysburg man was hurt on White Hall Road at 1:08 p.m., police said.
Blaze Menges, 27, was southbound near Locust Lane in a 2004 Ford Freestar van when it “drifted off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole, snapping the pole at the base,” police said.
Littlestown emergency medical personnel transported him to Hanover Hospital after the 1:08 p.m. crash, which occurred just over a mile southeast of Bonneauville, police said.
On Aug. 1, Ian Giles, 34, of Hanover, “attempted to avoid a deer in the roadway, which caused him to exit the lane of travel and strike a telephone pole,” police said.
Giles was unhurt in the 6:29 a.m. crash on Frederick Pike near Georgetown Road about 1.5 miles southwest of Littlestown, but the 2007 Chevrolet Impala received disabling damage, police said.
License violation charged
A Lehighton man was charged with a third off offense of driving with a suspended license in connection with driving under the influence, Gettysburg police said.
Because Justin Hoffa, 31, was stopped July 13 at 6:39 p.m. in the first block of Chambersburg Street, police said.
Truck rear ends cow
A New Oxford driver “was not able to evade a cow that had broken loose from its pasture” July 23 on Goldenville Road, state police said.
Isiah Olinger, 20, was northbound in a 1991 Chevrolet 1500 pickup that “struck the back side of the cow” at 4:27 a.m., police said.
Olinger was unhurt in the crash just west of B and F Road near Mummasburg but the vehicle had to be towed after receiving front-end damage, police said.
Truck hits chicken statue, tree
A Hanover driver was injured Friday when an SUV ran off Frederick Pike (Pa. Route 194) and struck a tree just outside Littlestown, state police said.
Alpha Fire Company emergency medical personnel transported Amy Adams, 38, to Hanover Hospital after the 7:52 a.m. crash, police said.
The driver “nodded off” as the northbound 2000 Honda CRV encountered a curve in the 900 block, police alleged.
The vehicle entered a yard in the 900 block, where it struck an embankment, a statue of a chicken, and the tree before coming to stop in the driveway, police said.
Adams was suspected of driving under the influence and blood was taken for testing, police said.
