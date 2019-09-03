Strangulation charged
A McSherrystown man was charged with felony strangulation after alleged domestic disturbances.
Sebastian Wright, 25, was also charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment stemming from incidents Aug. 5 and 6 at a Main Street residence, according to a criminal complaint filed Aug. 21 by McSherrystown Officer Chad Sprankle.
Wright “did slap, shove, wrestle, and choke” a woman who was treated at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, according to the complaint.
Wright was held at Adams County Prison Aug. 22 to Aug. 28, according to a magisterial docket.
He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail, according to the docket, meaning he did not have to post cash but is liable for the full amount should he fail to appear in court or violate bail conditions.
After being “physically assaulted,” the woman fled to a relative’s residence from which she called 9-1-1, and where she received a text message from Wright reading, “bring my son back or I’ll kill you idc,” according to the affidavit. The last three letters are often used in texts to mean “I don’t care.”
Another altercation occurred when the woman returned to the residence to gather children’s clothing and attempt unsuccessfully to retrieve her cellphone, according to the affidavit.
A friend of Wright’s pushed him away from the victim stating, “keep your hands off her,” which deescalated the situation briefly before the friend left, according to the affidavit.
Wright grabbed the victim again, this time “from behind in a headlock chokehold,” leaving her unable to breathe and in fear Wright would “hurt her but not kill her,” according to the affidavit.
When Wright released his grip, the victim “was able to make it to her car” and drive to a relative’s house, according to the affidavit.
Formal arraignment is scheduled Sept. 26, according to the docket.
Troopers issue stats
State police, Gettysburg, issued a summary of activity for July.
Troopers handled 1,142 incidents.
One hundred forty-one offenses were reported, 135 were founded, and 90 were cleared.
Criminal arrests totaled 85.
Troopers responded to 95 crashes resulting two fatalities, neither linked to alcohol, and 42 injuries. Hit-and-run crashes totaled 13.
Ten crashes involved alcohol. Driving under the influence arrests totaled 53.
Troopers handed out 787 traffic citations and 743 warnings, and assisted 69 motorists.
Man charged after crash
A Gettysburg man was charged with nine offenses after an Aug. 11 crash in Franklin County.
Christopher Black, 41, was charged with abandoning a vehicle, two counts related to not providing information after a crash, driving at an unsafe speed, a lane violation, driving left of center, disobeying a traffic control device, lacking insurance, and careless driving, according to magisterial dockets.
Black was southbound in a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado that ran off Cumberland Highway (Pa. Route 997) and traveled some 100 feet atop a guardrail in Letterkenny Township near Pleasant Hall, state police said.
After the 2:25 a.m. crash, Black “fled the scene before troopers arrived,” state police alleged. Charges were filed Aug. 24, according to the dockets.
Cited after head-on
A Shippensburg man was charged after a head-on crash Aug. 9 on East Berlin Road.
Dalton Price, 27, was eastbound in a 2002 Ford F150 pickup when the truck crossed into the westbound lane about 1.5 miles northwest of Hampton, state police said.
To avoid him, Alexander Inman, 26, of York swerved from the westbound lane into the eastbound lane, police said.
Price then “veered back into the eastbound lane,” leading to a head-on collision, police said.
Price was unhurt, but Inman and his passenger, Chad Prindible, 26, of York, declined ambulance transport after suffering what appeared to be “minor” injuries, police said.
Inman was driving a 2013 Kia Optima when the crash occurred at 5:49 a.m., police said.
