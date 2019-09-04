Fire spreads to shed
Fire spread from a burn pit to a shed less than three feet away Monday, Gettysburg firefighters said.
“The homeowner was able to stop the spread of the fire by the use of their garden hose,” according to a post on the fire department’s Facebook page.
Firefighters, who were on the scene for about 30 minutes, used a hose and thermal imaging camera to make sure the fire was out, according to the post.
The fire department responded after “an adjacent community’s volunteer firefighters” reported smoke in a backyard, according to the post.
Firefighters issued safety reminders in the wake of the incident:
• Anyone planning to use an open pit to burn lawn trimmings, garbage, and the like should notify Adams County radio dispatchers at 717-334-8101.
• Make sure hazardous items such as aerosol cans and tires are not in the burn pit before igniting a fire.
• Locate the burn pit 15 to 20 feet away from buildings, propane tanks, and other combustible areas such as grassland.
Drunkenness charged
A Maryland man was charged with public drunkenness Friday at West Lincoln and Carlisle streets, Gettysburg police said.
John Graham, 19, of Chevy Chase, was taken to Gettysburg Hospital after being found on the ground at 12:41 a.m., police said.
Alcohol charges filed
Citations were issued in two separate incidents last month, according to the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.
Two 19-year-olds were cited after officers “conducted surveillance at license establishments near Gettysburg College,” police said.
Brand Rosenthal of Brunswick, N.J., and Casey Ottaway of Holildaysburg were charged with alcohol possession Aug. 22 at 2:15 p.m. near High Street Brews, 219 W. High St., police said. Rosenthal was also charged with carrying a false identification card, police said.
East Berlin resident Lauren Ashley, 20, was charged with alcohol possession and carrying a false identification card Aug. 23 at 8:55 p.m. after surveillance at the Pennsylvania Fine Wine & Spirits store “near the Shippensburg University campus,” police said.
