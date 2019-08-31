Gettysburg lists calls
Gettysburg police released a summary of recent activity.
Aug. 17
1:41 a.m. — theft, first block, Baltimore Street
9:19 a.m. – runaway, 100 block, Gettys Street
12:58 p.m. – parking complaint, 100 block of West Lincoln Avenue
3:52 p.m. – disabled vehicle, 100 block of West Lincoln Avenue
4:16 p.m. – crash, hit-and-run, first block of Baltimore Street
Aug. 18
1:01 a.m. – criminal mischief, first block, Carlisle Street
1:02 a.m. – domestic disturbance, Lincoln Square
1:11 a.m. — mental health incident, 200 block, Highland Avenue
3:03 a.m. – assist police, suspicious activity, Cumberland Township
9:37 a.m. – parking complaint, 600 block, Baltimore Street
10:06 a.m. – fight/disorderly conduct, first block, Baltimore Street
9:11 p.m. – crash, no injury, 600 block, Baltimore Street
9:31 p.m. — well-being check, first block, East High Street
Aug. 19
9:14 a.m. – assist other agency, 100 block, Chambersburg Street
9:26 a.m. – crash, no injury, South Howard Avenue and West Middle Street
10:56 a.m. — police service, vehicle card, first block, East High Street
12:52 p.m. – well-being check, first block, Baltimore Street
1:28 p.m. – parking complaint, 100 block, Baltimore Street
6:12 p.m. – theft from vehicle, first block, Chambersburg Street
8:29 p.m. – assist fire/emergency medical personnel, Hanover and York streets
9:38 p.m. – driving under the influence, York Street and Sixth Street
9:51 p.m. – crash, hit-and-run, South Washington and West High streets
Aug. 20
12:19 a.m. – theft, Baltimore and Middle streets
2:14 a.m. – domestic disturbance, 100 block, Chambersburg Street
4:46 a.m. – suspicious activity, 100 block, East Lincoln Avenue
9:41 a.m. – 911 hang-up, first block, Baltimore Street
3:01 p.m. – found property, 100 block, Baltimore Street
7:28 p.m. – suspicious activity, 600 block, Red Patch Avenue
10:03 p.m. – suspicious activity, first block, Chambersburg Street
11:14 p.m. – domestic disturbance, first block, North Fifth Street
Aug. 21
12:15 p.m. – fraud, 500 block, West Middle Street
12:18 p.m. – crash, no injury, York and Stratton streets
2:10 p.m. – well-being check, Steinwehr Avenue and Baltimore Street
6:15 p.m. – theft, first block, West Stevens Street
7:54 p.m. – ordinance violation, 100 block, West Street
9:46 p.m. – domestic, West Water and Washington streets
Aug. 22
2:43 a.m. – burglar alarm, 100 block, Seminary Ridge
8:22 a.m. – burglar alarm, 100 block, Steinwehr Avenue
11:10 a.m. – fraud, 100 block, Buford Avenue
11:18 a.m. – disabled vehicle, 100 block, East Middle Street
12:18 a.m. – traffic hazard, Carlisle and Lincoln streets
1:59 p.m. – assist other agency, 100 block, Chambersburg Street
4:31 p.m. – criminal mischief, first block, Chambersburg Street
6:24 p.m. – disabled vehicle, West Lincoln and College avenues
8:43 p.m. – disturbance, loud noise, Railroad and Washington streets
9:23 p.m. – crash, no injury, 200 block, York Street
10:39 p.m. – traffic hazard, West Middle and Franklin streets
Aug. 23
12:29 a.m. – driving under the influence, South Washington and West Middle streets
2:00 a.m. – fight, North Franklin and Chambersburg streets
5:45 a.m. – suspicious activity, first block, East Stevens Street
5:53 a.m. – domestic disturbance, 200 block, East Middle Street
6:22 p.m. — well-being check, 300 block, York Street
7:59 p.m. – assist fire/emergency medical personal, 200 block, West Lincoln Street
11:19 p.m. – driving under the influence, Hartzell and Ackerson alleys
Aug. 24
12:08 a.m. – drunkenness, Lincoln Square
12:51 a.m. – disturbance/loud noise, Carlisle and Water streets
1:10 a.m. – disturbance/loud noise, 100 block, Carlisle Street
1:17 a.m. – assist police, disturbance/loud noise, Carroll Valley Borough
1:48 a.m. – drunkenness, 200 block, Baltimore Street
2:11 a.m. – drunkenness, East Racehorse Alley and Stratton Street
2:20 a.m. – domestic disturbance, 500 block, Long Lane
12:14 p.m. – lost pet, first block, South Washington Street
4:17 p.m. – reckless driving, York and Fourth streets
5:31 p.m. – reckless driving, entering borough
5:53 p.m. – harassment, 100 block, Chambersburg Street
6:41 p.m. – animal cruelty, 600 block, Baltimore Street
7:39 p.m. – burglary, 500 block, York Street
7:41 p.m. – crash, hit-and- run, first block, East Stevens Street
7:41 p.m. – parking complaint, 600 block, South Washington Street
9:13 p.m. – domestic disturbance, first block, Baltimore Street
9:51 p.m. – fight, first block, Baltimore Street
10:15 p.m. – disabled vehicle, 200 block, West Middle Street
11:56 p.m. – fight, first block, Chambersburg Street
Aug. 25
12:46 a.m. – drunkenness, Lincoln Square
2:54 a.m. – open door, 100 block, York Street
9:32 a.m. – parking complaint, 100 block, West Broadway Avenue
10:15 p.m. – burglar alarm, 100 block, Buford Avenue
