DUI checkpoint in the works
Pennsylvania State Police, Gettysburg, plan a sobriety checkpoint somewhere in Adams County during the coming few days.
The location of the checkpoint, which will be conducted between now and Aug. 4, will not be disclosed beforehand, said state police.
The location will be selected based upon statistical data relating to areas where there have traditionally been high numbers of driving under the influence arrests and crashes, police said.
At the completion of the checkpoint operation, police said they will release information on where it was conducted and the number of arrests stemming from it.
