Man killed at speedway
A Williams Grove Speedway spectator was killed Friday night when two race cars crashed into one another on the track in Cumberland County, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Carlisle.
Richard Speck, 67, of Mechanicsburg, “was standing along the fence inside the pit area on top of a vehicle” when “one of the race cars began to roll and went over the guide rail into the pit area” around 9:41 p.m., police said.
The race car struck Speck after entering the pit area, and the man “was pronounced dead at the scene,” according to police.
“Anyone who was not interviewed by troopers at the scene and may have further information is asked to contact PSP Carlisle,” police said.
EARP lists township calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) released a summary of recent activity in Oxford Township.
July 10
8:40 a.m. – EARP went to the 300 block of Hanover Street regarding service of civil court papers by York County Sheriff’s personnel.
8:50 a.m. – EARP checked contact information for Penn Township police and determined a man did not reside in the first block of Commerce Street.
6 p.m. – Police defused a domestic disturbance in the first block of Oak Road.
6:26 p.m. – EARP investigated the fraudulent opening of a Sprint phone account in the name of a resident of the first block of Heritage Court. A bill for $4,800 was sent to a collection agent.
6:45 p.m. – A southbound vehicle left the scene after turning left and striking a northbound vehicle at Red Hill Road and Hanover Street.
8:39 p.m. – A man was alleged to be driving a silver Jeep Liberty while holding a beer in his hand; police checked the 6000 block of York Road but did not find the Jeep.
9:55 p.m. – Fireworks were set off near Corey Lane and West Locust Street. Officers searched the area without result.
July 11
3:18 a.m. – EARP helped push a disabled vehicle off the road in the 800 block of Hanover Street and gave the driver a ride home.
7:10 a.m. – Police directed J&A Towing to remove a vehicle parked illegally on private property in the 200 block of Village Drive.
7:57 a.m. – Police helped load a patient into an ambulance in the first block of Oak Drive.
11:40 a.m. – A resident of the first block of Peace Circle hung up on a fraud attempt. Someone called to solicit banking information, claiming money was needed for bail for a grandchild supposedly involved in an accident.
12:37 a.m. – Police went to the 300 block of Lincoln Way East, where a resident was in medical distress. Police notified emergency medical services personnel.
3:07 p.m. – A theft in the 1700 block of Storms Store Road was the result of a person discarding trash but not paying for disposal service.
4:09 p.m. – After an alarm in the first block of 700 Road, police met with the resident, who needed no assistance.
4:43 p.m. – One vehicle backed into another in the New Oxford Shopping Center parking lot, causing minor damage.
5:39 p.m. – Someone used a credit card belonging to a resident of the 2100 block of Carlisle Pike to make purchases totaling $495 at a Family Dollar store in Lawrence, Mass.
9:21 p.m. – A well-being check of a resident of the 300 block of Oxford Road was conducted, but no one responded at the door.
9:34 p.m. – A complaint of fireworks in the 100 block of Matthew Drive, turned out to be from the United Hook & Ladder carnival in New Oxford.
July 12
3:09 a.m. – Police on patrol found a man asleep in a vehicle at the New Oxford Shopping Center. He was checked out and told to leave the area, which he did.
4:19 a.m. – Police went to the 400 block of Onyx Road, where a 2014 Ford Taurus was repossessed without incident.
9:16 a.m. – EARP checked the well-being of a resident of the 700 block of Oxford Road. Emergency medical personnel transported the person to a hospital.
2:12 a.m. – A vehicle was southbound at Fleshman Mill and Kohler Mill roads when a front wheel came off and struck a northbound vehicle. Both received minor damage.
2:42 a.m. – Police defused a domestic disturbance in the first block of West Locust Lane.
9 a.m. – Police defused a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Irish Drive.
3 p.m. – An employee is accused of making unauthorized withdrawals from the bank account of a business in the 2900 block of Carlisle Park. Police are investigating.
10:25 p.m. – EARP checked the well-being of Adams County Sheriff’s personnel who were conducting a vehicle investigation in the 100 block of Berlin Road but had not responded to a radio call. No problems were found.
July 13
1:50 a.m. – Police assisted with a medical distress call in the 300 block of Mount Misery Road until ambulance personnel arrived.
3:48 a.m. – Police on patrol saw an open door at a construction project at New Oxford High School. Police checked the site, found no problems, and secured the door.
9:05 a.m. – After a complaint of illegal parking, police found a vehicle was parked with permission on the property in the 2600 block of Carlisle Pike.
July 14
1:54 a.m. – Eastern Adams Regional Police Cpl. Todd Dunlap and a Hanover man were taken to Hanover Hospital after an incident in the first block of Birch Lane, where a man was alleged to be attempting to break into a home. Marcus Banks, 19, was charged with public drunkenness, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and underage drinking, police said. Dunlap received stitches in his right hand after suffering a fall while escorting Banks to the ambulance, police said.
6:03 p.m. – Police defused a domestic disturbance in the first block of John Drive.
July 15
9 a.m. – A suspicious vehicle was in the area of the 300 block of Hanover Street July 11 about 2 a.m. Police planned to monitor the area.
12:37 p.m. – Police checked a suspicious vehicle parked in the 900 block of Red Hill Road but found nothing.
4:56 p.m. – EARP helped push a disabled vehicle off the road in the 1500 block of Carlisle Pike.
6:31 p.m. – After a complaint of a loud noise in the 2600 block of Carlisle Pike, police determined a man had dropped an item while unloading a vehicle into a storage shed.
6:49 p.m. – Police defused a domestic dispute in the 1000 block of Irishtown Road.
8:40 p.m. – After a caller asked police to check on the well-being of a resident of the first block of Heritage Court, EARP found the person had not lived there for three years, and informed the caller.
9:26 p.m. – Police defused a tenant-landlord dispute in the 2800 block of Irishtown Road and provided information.
July 16
11:30 a.m. – While providing room for a turning tractor-trailer, one eastbound vehicle backed into another at Brickyard Road and Carlisle Pike, resulting in minor damage.
5:25 p.m. – EARP went to the 4800 block of York Road to assist firefighters by controlling traffic as a helicopter landed to transport a crash victim to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.
7:30 p.m. – Police provided information to a resident concerning a landlord-tenant matter in the 300 block of Oxford Road.
July 17
8:21 a.m. – Police contacted TNT Towing to open a door after a person was locked out of her vehicle at Cross Keys Village — The Brethren Home Community.
8:53 a.m. – While serving a warrant in the first block of Commerce Street, Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Timothy Beall smelled marijuana and notified police, who arrested Kyle Gagnon, 39. The New Oxford resident was charged with possessing drug paraphernalia, according to a magisterial docket.
5:06 p.m. – A suspicious vehicle in the first block of Green Tree Lane was gone when police arrived.
5:27 p.m. – Amid stormy weather a tree fell onto a utility pole in the first block of Black Lane, causing a small fire. Police notified firefighters and the Met-Ed electric utility.
6:17 p.m. – There were supposed gunshots in the 400 block of Lingg Road but police found no evidence.
7:27 p.m. – An eastbound vehicle left the 300 block of 700 Road and struck a sign. The vehicle continued and ran up an embankment, police said. The driver, Timothy Becker, 45, was taken to York Hospital for treatment of injuries and testing for potential intoxication, police said.
9:26 p.m. – After an alarm in the 1600 block of Carlisle Pike, police checked the property but found everything secure.
July 18
9:53 a.m. – There were suspicious goings-on at a storage facility in the 2600 block of Carlisle Pike, where surveillance video showed a passenger jumping from a vehicle and running down the street. Police planned to monitor the area.
3:55 p.m. – A driver was in medical distress at Red Hill Road and Hanover Street. EARP made sure the person was in stable condition until ambulance personnel provided transport to a hospital.
8:46 p.m. – Police took custody of and destroyed drug paraphernalia found along a highway near Spring Grove by a resident of the 1700 block of Hanover Street.
July 19
3:54 p.m. – Police were called to the area of Hanover Street and Brickyard Road for a domestic disturbance. Police said they planned further investigation with the possibility of charges.
9:27 p.m. – After an alarm in the 700 block of Lingg Road, police met with the resident, who needed no assistance.
July 20
3:53 p.m. – After an alarm in the 400 block of East Golden Lane, police checked the building and found everything to be secure.
8:02 p.m. – EARP went to the Brethren Home, where a person supposedly refused to leave. Investigation was planned, potentially leading to charges, police said.
