July 6, 1996 was my first day as Vice President of United Way of Adams County (UWAC). I transitioned from United Way of Central Maryland which raised millions of dollars; served millions of people; and, had more than 100 employees and eight Vice Presidents. At UWAC, there were just two of us, Kathy Nelson and me, Vice President of everything. My new job was to take UWAC from a fall fundraising organization to a year-round community engagement organization. When I walk out of the door on June 30, 2020, I will have served Adams County for 24 years, leaving behind a much different United Way than when I walked through the doors for the first time.
UWAC’s mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of the community to ensure people have the basic building blocks of a good life: a quality education, financial stability, and health. We generate and leverage resources through our direct services, funded partners and strategic community partnerships and alliances. We are passionate about our mission and committed to the people of Adams County.
Our staff is small, but mighty - Diana Fasnacht, Ready to Learn Director; Erin Messinger, Administrative & Volunteer Coordinator; and, Chris Bunty, Resource Development and Marketing Associate. Our board of directors are Harry Hartman, Chair; Bill Gilmartin, Vice Chair; Jennifer Eckerson, Secretary; Mike Jackman, Treasurer; Kathy Gaskin, Bill Gilmartin, Joe Lynch, Bicky Redman, Alesia Reese; and, new members David Bolton and Kathy Gilbert. We bid farewell to Miranda Blazek, Becky Beegle and Cindy Ziegler.
Our funded community programs are Adams Rescue Mission (Food Program); Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center (Child Abuse Prevention); Big Brothers Big Sisters of York & Adams County (Site-Based & Community-Based Mentoring Programs); Children’s Aid Society (Nicarry Center Art Therapy Program); Contact Helpline, Inc. (PA 211); South Central Community Action Programs (Support Circles & Gleaning); and YWCA Hanover Safe Home (domestic violence services) Our community partners include Volunteer Administrators Network, Healthy Adams County, At Home in Adams County, Holiday Family Outreach Network, and Adams County Community Justice Coalition. Our funded and community partners provide programs and services that help people gain access to educational, economic, and health-related opportunities. But it is our donors and volunteers who are the true caring power of Adams County.
Last September, we launched our 72nd annual fundraising campaign with our 10th annual “Personal Caring for Day of Caring”, in partnership with the Pa Interfaith Community Programs and sponsored by PNC, FirstEnergy, Gettysburg Lions Club, WellSpan Health and Adams Electric Cooperative. Volunteer teams created 900 personal hygiene kits that were distributed throughout the county to programs serving homeless and low-income men, women and children.
Our 2019-2020 annual campaign is still in progress. If you have already made a donation, THANK YOU! It’s not too late to donate. Every $1 really does make a difference in our community and 99% of all money raised in Adams County stays in Adams County.
In January, we held the 22nd annual “Day On” Martin Luther King community service project in partnership with the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County. Dozens of volunteers sorted and distributed hundreds of community donations to 15 nonprofit organizations.
In February, we began our 12th year of providing free tax preparation services through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program, in partnership with Manos Unidas Hispanic-American Center, HACC Gettysburg Campus, and PA Interfaith Community Programs. This year we have 24 dedicated, IRS-certified volunteers. Last year, they completed more than 600 federal, state tax and local returns resulting in more than $1,000,000 in refunds back to working residents and into our local economy.
The 13th annual Woman's Purse auction was held on February 28th at the Wyndham Gettysburg, sponsored by Knouse Foods, Lavery Law, Gettysburg Day Spa, Garryowen Irish Pub, WellSpan Health, Proper Staffing Security, UPMC Pinnacle, Sites Realty, Inc., Summit Drywall, Inc., and Gene Latta Ford. The event is organized by an amazing committee chaired by Nancy Cook. Last year they raised a record-breaking $18,500 in support of youth participating in Adams County Children & Youth’s Independent Living Program and United Way’s Ready To Learn.
On March 31st, Ready To Learn will host the 16th annual Bridging the Gap Seminar, funded by the Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust, bringing together 100 early learning educators. The Trust also funds Reaching Home, our parent-to-child literacy program for incarcerated parents. We’ve recently applied for a $5,000 PNC Foundation grant to fund three free accredited, continuing education workshops for early educators. The grant will also fund a “Learn & Play with United Way” family literacy event in September 2020.
April 21st brings our 72nd annual Give. Advocate. Volunteer. Awards & Campaign Celebration at Gettysburg College. We'll celebrate our campaign successes and honor community volunteers with the 23rd annual With Heart In Hand Volunteer Awards.
May 23rd brings us the 17th annual Gettysburg United...Give It Up For Good Sale in partnership with Gettysburg College. Last year we raised a record-breaking $24,300 for United Way’s Community Fund. This project has diverted more than 400 tons from the waste stream and raised more than $300,000 for the community. After the sale, we'll start working on the 3rd annual Kids United - Back to School Supply Drive. Thanks to the caring power of the community, we were able to provide backpacks and school supplies to more than 500 students, in grades K – 12 attending schools throughout Adams County.
On June 30th, I go “rogue” and new Executive Director will lead the way. I’ve accomplished what I was initially hired to do in transforming United Way from a fall fundraising organization to a year-round community engagement organization. The past five years serving as the Executive Director have been challenging trying to raise the money needed so that United Way will continue to be a viable and sustainable community champion for Adams County. We’ve experienced drastic changes in workplace giving and corporate gifts which have been the “bread and butter” for United Ways. Compound this with changes in donor demographics, increased competition and rapid changes in technologies, the net result is that it has had a adverse impact on revenue, loss of donors and our ability to serve Adams County. It’s not only happening here in Adams County, but throughout the country. It’s not only happening to United Way, but to many local and national nonprofits. We depend on you to live united, to give, to advocate, and to volunteer to make Adams County a great place to live, work, learn, play and serve. To all those that have lived united with me over these past two decades, thank you for giving, advocating and volunteering you caring power for a better Adams County today and tomorrow.
