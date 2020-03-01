These are exciting times for public education, and 2020 begins our second semester in the 2019-2020 school year. As we focus on preparing all students for the myriad of post-secondary pathways available to each of them; we embrace the current challenges and opportunities that we face and that are available to us.
We continue our efforts focused on our mission and relative to meeting our vision of:
“providing a safe and caring learning environment where students develop skills to learn in an ever-changing world and accept responsibility to use these skills to achieve and graduate ready to learn, work, serve, and succeed in today's world and in a world we cannot yet define or imagine.”
We continue to engage in this effort with four primary GOAL areas:
Student Success Utilizing a variety of tools and assessments to measure student growth, achievement, interest and engagement in the learning process
Student Learning Creating relevant and rigorous Student Learning opportunities that are engaging and personalized for all learners
Manage Resources Ensuring financial and human resources are efficiently and effectively utilized
Community Relations Continuing to build and nurture relationships with community stakeholders to garner support of our public schools
We appreciate the support that we receive from our district community and hope that you will continue to engage with us as we work to support each student throughout their educational journey. Along with information found below regarding our district, please find an introduction to Jennifer Weigle, our school district social worker; a position new to us during the 19-20 school year.
Communications
Communicating externally continues to be a top priority at the school district. New during the 2019-2020 school year is the implementation of the GASD Glows program. The initiative is a way for the community to nominate any district employee, volunteer or community partner who goes above and beyond expectations and embodies the mission and vision statements. Several people have already been awarded with a GASD Glows. To read more about the program and to nominate someone, visit www.gettysburg.k12.pa.us/glows.
The district continues to update and refine its new residents’ page where new families schedule tours of the buildings, virtually walk through our buildings, see information at a glance, review statistics and so much more. In this culminating effort, we feel strongly that the Gettysburg Area School District should be your school of choice. Visit gettysburg.k12.pa.us/new-residents
Additionally, we continue to post agenda and meeting minutes for our two board subcommittees on the district website as another path to additional transparency.
Finally, we encourage the community to visit our social media pages - Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. We are constantly sharing stories from around the district as we continue to make Gettysburg Area School District a great place to learn.
• facebook.com/gettysburgareaschooldistrict
Instructional Coaching
The district has added an additional instructional coach, which has allowed the instructional coaches to be focused on one or two buildings, allotting more time with teachers and students. Instructional coaching at Gettysburg Area School District is a student-centered collaborative partnership where the educator and instructional coach work to promote student growth through higher-order thinking, engaged learning, real-world connections, and the infusion of technology for learning.
The instructional coaches work in conjunction with curriculum development, technology services, and the administration with their main focus on supporting teachers and students in the classroom in instructional practices and technology integration. They have been crucial in assisting with technology transitions, as well as the curriculum writing process at the elementary, middle and high schools.
The coaches maintain a teacher/staff resource website, as well as a monthly newsletter to highlight learning in the classroom, as well as resources to support student learning. They provide professional learning opportunities for both instructional and operational purposes in the district. In the classroom, this team provides job-embedded professional learning, models instructional expectations, and co-teaches learning experiences. With grants for Genius Hour and STEM, this team helps to support the implementation with both the students and teachers. They also support teachers and students who are involved in various student challenges/competitions in the area. All the work that they do is to ensure that our students develop the necessary skills to be successful in today’s world.
High School
Gettysburg Area High School has long been a place of educational opportunity. Our school offers a wide variety of rigorous courses and practical learning experiences that prepare students for post-secondary success. In recent years, students and staff have worked to create OUR brand of being. The concept of the Warrior Way reflects our continuous effort to be the best that we can be as a school community. We have committed ourselves to establish an environment of respect and integrity throughout our school.
Within our collaborative community, we not only want to create opportunities to engage learners in experiences that provoke critical and creative thought, but we also want to challenge students to develop into citizens who will make positive and meaningful contributions to the world around them. It is our goal to promote kindness and compassion that will spread throughout our student body and beyond.
We are a team that enjoys growing learners and guiding students to improve each and every day. As we do this, it’s necessary to develop partnerships with families and the broader community. We will continually reflect on our own processes of growing and improving in the way that we provide educational opportunities and experiences to students.
Middle School
What makes the middle school great? My response is always the same. Middle school is a time for supporting children in their transition from childhood to young adulthood. At GAMS, we are proud to embrace that mission of preparing the “whole child” for a productive and meaningful future. Teachers and staff continually implement instructional strategies, differentiated to meet the individual needs of students. We offer enrichment opportunities in the classroom for students who are ready to reach beyond the standard curriculum while also offering interventions to those who need that little extra help. Students engage in real-world problems that require critical thinking skills. In all subjects, teachers challenge students to analyze and apply skills beyond basic knowledge. While academics are one focus, we strive to provide other opportunities for students to thrive and grow. Our music program is second to none; we offer a variety of clubs that meet during and after school; our drama club performs in the fall and spring; sports teams excel during every season. But just as important, all staff focus on building relationships with students. We know that one of the most impactful strategies for supporting children is positive relationships with adults. Our top priority includes creating a school culture and environment where students feel welcome, valued and respected. This goal is at the core of all that we do at GAMS. So why is the middle school great? Because it's where we plant the seeds of our future!
Elementary Schools
Last year the elementary buildings in the GASD piloted a social-emotional program in kindergarten called Incredible Years. The program was embraced with great anticipation and optimism and met with great success. This year the program has expanded to include first-grade students. Through the use of puppets, Incredible Years continues to teach students how to identify their feelings and provide solutions to social challenges. Additionally, it teaches students how to apply the necessary skills to everyday situations.
The classroom puppet Wally demonstrates examples of challenges he faces and then teaches the students options for ways to handle and solve these. Students are also learning how to identify problems and connect these to a specific feeling. As a result, students are becoming their own individual cheerleaders by taking a deep breath, thinking happy thoughts, and telling themselves, “I can do it, I can calm down”. Students have recently met Tiny the Turtle who has taught them to use their Turtle Power Teasing Shield to defend against mean words they hear from others. Students are also learning how to identify anger and how to appropriately respond; as a calming strategy, students can go into their “turtle shell”.
Students are regularly applying these skills and strategies to their various social situations. It is not uncommon to hear students use the language and semantics, they are learning from Wally and his friends, in their daily conversations. This is especially true when they are faced with challenging moments or are unsure of how to handle their emotions. The kindergarten teachers and now first-grade teachers as well, speak very highly of this program and are continually seeing positive results.
School District Social Worker
New for the 2019-2020 school year, the district created a social worker position. The social work serves as a liaison within the school system between the students and school staff and outside the school system with the parents and community resources.
Part of the role includes connecting students and families to resources in our community. They provide mental health resources and services along with assistance with housing resources, food and clothing referrals, applying for state assistance, working with the homeless population and many other needs or concerns that may be creating barriers for student learning.
This year we were able to raise over $800 for homeless awareness through a district-wide wear red day. All of these funds went toward helping our homeless students and families with basic needs. The social worker also organized a holiday program for our secondary students/families. Through the generosity of our community, we were able to provide gifts for 98 students, 32 bags of food (not counting a plethora of personal hygiene products and extra food) to feed over 170 people.
The social worker also created a Facebook page called “Warrior Care and Connect” focused on connecting donors to needs, sharing volunteer opportunities and providing educational facts about the district. There is also a webpage for the GASD School Social Worker section under the Parent tab of our website with resources and information for our parents, students and community members.
Gettysburg Area School District is A Great Place to Learn!
