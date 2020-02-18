A summer theatre measures its successes and struggles in ways unlike any other business. Yes, we count the dollars that come through the box office window and the number of tickets sold but we also measure our success by the applause at the curtain call and the improvements we make for the comfort of our audience members and the artists who share their talents with us each summer.
As 2019 ended Totem Pole Playhouse looked back at the successful completion of phase one of our on-going Capital Improvement Campaign. Last spring the Playhouse’s entire scenic workshop, large props collection and sizeable pieces of stored scenery was moved a few miles down the road from the Playhouse to a 10,000 square foot building. Here, scenery could be painted under the cover of a roof without having to be moved if a sudden storm came up which it frequently does in the summer months. Props could be spread out on shelving for better tracking of inventory and furniture pieces placed on shelves reaching all the way up to the ceiling. Our carpenters could build set pieces inside out of the sun without the hot summer rays scorching their skin and zapping their youthful energy.
Thanks in large part to a sizeable donation from an Adams County resident’s charitable foundation, the old scenic workshop was converted into a new rehearsal hall with a full wall of shiny mirrors for our dancers and a baby grand piano donated by a long time Totem Pole subscriber for our singers. The former rehearsal hall was redesigned as new administrative offices with donated laminate and carpeted flooring, a bathroom, kitchenette, Artistic Director’s office and five staff work stations. All of that was topped off with the old decaying construction trailer, our “temporary” administrative office, being towed away after 12 years and the many bugs and insects who cohabitated it returning to their proper home in the forest!
New LED lights were installed over the audience and on-stage saving hundreds of dollars over the summer season and making it cooler for the actors and audience alike. This also greatly lowered our electric bill by lessening the workload of the Playhouse’s massive air conditioning unit.
The best part, all of Phase 1 improvements, $120,000 were fully paid for by donations and grants.
Totem Pole is now in the midst of Phase 2 at a cost of $250,000. Construction has begun on 8 new women’s restrooms, a gift shop which will generate added revenue, actor’s private restroom off the new rehearsal hall, and a new breakroom/conference room on the second floor. Once finished there will also be a new deck outside with an umbrella-covered ice cream stand. Our Capital Improvement Campaign remains in full swing hoping to fully fund this final phase with just under $75,000 left to raise in order to complete these new facilities.
As we enter 2020 our biggest upcoming success will be the celebration of Totem Pole Playhouse’s 70th anniversary of producing the finest live professional summer theatre in Central Pennsylvania and northern Maryland. That is quite an accomplishment for a summer theatre as many summer stock companies have been forced to close their doors forever or convert to community theatre operations.
In truth, as many area folks know, there have been several years where Totem Pole Playhouse has come close to ringing down the final curtain, turning off the spotlight and shuttering the box office window. Somehow year after year, we always manage to open the doors, sweep out the cobwebs, dust off the seats, hang that curtain and start rehearsals on a whole new summer of magical memories for our loyal patrons.
Totem Pole Playhouse Awards modeled after The Tony Awards on Broadway, are presented annually to recognize outstanding achievement in musical theater production and performances by area high school students in the counties immediately surrounding the Playhouse. Public and private high schools in Adams, Franklin and Fulton counties and Hagerstown, MD are invited to participate with two students each year awarded a $1,000.00 scholarship towards their future college education.
In 2017 Totem Pole Playhouse revived our legendary holiday production of A Christmas Carol which was first produced in 1987. A brand new two-story fully-revolving set, over 100 costume pieces, spectacular new special effects, and literally hundreds of actors have since brought this literary celebration of the birth of the baby Jesus to the stage of Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater these past five years. Hundreds of families return every year to discover the magic of the holiday season and the true meaning of Christmas through the presentation of this beautiful theatrical staging of Dicken’s acclaimed novel. Totem Pole’s production has been honored not once but twice with the prestigious national recognition as one of the “Best of the Best” Top 100 events in North America and one of only 10 choices in the category of live entertainment.
Like any other nonprofit arts organization, Totem Pole Playhouse struggles raising funds and maintaining the delicate balance between art and commerce. We are grateful for the community’s continued support. Our audience’s comfort and safety are always our top priority but it takes dollars to maintain that and even more to grow.
Totem Pole Playhouse is excited to enter its seventh decade in providing the very best in live professional theater. Many years ago, the New York Times proclaimed Totem Pole “the Cadillac of summer theatres,” since that time we have gone on to become “America’s Summer Theatre.”
With the grace of God, the support of our local community, and the patronage of generations of families past and present we proudly move ahead to the next 70 years!
