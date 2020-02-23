Steinwehr Avenue has a long history—after the Battle of Gettysburg in July 1863, the avenue was named after Union Gen. Baron Adolph Wilhelm August Friedrich von Steinwehr. Steinwehr was a German officer who immigrated to the United States and was active in the American Civil War, commanding the Union’s 11th Corps (containing many German immigrants) at both Chancellorsville and Gettysburg.
Over the years, the avenue has continued to grow with a mixture of private homes and businesses, and many visitors fondly recall—and revisit—the avenue and its wide selection of shops, lodging, attractions, food and services.
Once known mostly for its souvenir shops, the Steinwehr Avenue District today boasts more than 70 businesses and includes boutiques, fine jewelry, a variety of dining options, craft beer, bed and breakfasts, hotels and motels, and even an animal rescue.
Since 2010, all of these options are part of the Steinwehr Avenue Businesses Improvement District (BID), a nonprofit that is administered by Main Street Gettysburg. The BID’s mission is to work to improve Steinwehr Avenue’s public environment, economy and marketability. The goal of the business-improvement district is to create and maintain a vibrant, inviting and exciting place where everyone is able to dine, shop, stay and explore everything Gettysburg has to offer.
Marketing is the cornerstone of business success—the “build it and they will come” theory works only in the movies. Often, however, small businesses find themselves lacking in resources (time and money) to conduct large-scale marketing efforts. The district will help fill that void on behalf of its member businesses.
This year, especially, the Steinwehr Business Improvement District is focusing on marketability. As the years have gone by, the avenue has changed to include a different mix of businesses that attract a more diverse audience. The Steinwehr BID plans to use this evolution as a basis to reevaluate and offer its members marketing opportunities that not many small businesses are able to carry out on their own. The goal is to increase the economic vitality district-wide to help businesses thrive by increasing visitation to the avenue. This comprehensive plan will research and target different audiences that are more attracted to the new Steinwehr and make recommendations to the Steinwehr BID Board about new methods of conveying this message.
For the past 18 months, the district has focused on social-media efforts to enhance the visibility of “Gettysburg’s Place to Be,” which positions the avenue as a nerve center of the town offering among other things, convenience—from the avenue, it is possible to park at a lodging establishment and walk to quality restaurants, shops and attractions, including the Gettysburg National Cemetery, which has its annex entrance along the avenue, and key places within Gettysburg National Military Park, such as Cemetery Ridge, East Cemetery Hill and the High Water Mark.
Social media highlights have included:
• Winter Wonderland event listing (hosted and sponsored as part of A Gettysburg Christmas Festival) garnering more than 75,000 interest “clicks” on Facebook and being shared close to 5,000 times—with a total reach of 1.1 million!
• The Remembrance Day parade event listing that garnered a reach of 217,000 and more than 10,000 interest “clicks,” many from people who had never before attended the parade.
• Steady increase of followers on both Facebook and Instagram
• Introduction of the hashtag #GettysburgsPlacetoBe
• A total event reach of more than 1.3 million people!
Social media has also been used to conduct preliminary market research for the avenue. Highlights of that research revealed a bit about the current Steinwehr audience (the expansion of which will be addressed in the marketing plan):
• More than 90% of the social-media audience are repeat visitors to the avenue (highlighting a need for audience expansion).
• Nearly 60% of the social-media audience uses Steinwehr Avenue lodging when they visit.
• Favorite things to do while on the avenue are eat and shop.
• Just over 90% of the social-media audience has visited Gettysburg within the past two years.
• Over half of the social-media audience lives MORE THAN 150 miles from Gettysburg.
Some comments from the research responses included:
• “Gettysburg our second home, and we love spending time on Steinwehr.”
• “We love being in the middle of everything when we stay on Steinwehr.”
• “Love the variety of restaurants and shops. But still that small-town feel.”
• My sister and I do a sisters’ weekend twice a year in Gettysburg. Always enjoy staying and shopping on Steinwehr!
Key annual events sponsored by the Steinwehr BID are popular, including:
• 19th-Century Base Ball Festival
• Bike Week Parade of Chrome
• Remembrance Day Parade
• A Gettysburg Christmas Festival
This information will build the foundation for a marketing –plan effort. As the data reflects, the avenue is drawing people from far away, while many residents and potential regional visitors most likely aren’t aware of what the avenue has to offer, or aren’t aware of its evolution and the addition of new restaurants, attractions and boutique-type shops and galleries.
A marketing committee, an official committee of the Steinwehr BID board (made up of nine people from member businesses), has been established, and will be building the essential components of a marketing plan, to include:
• Brand identity
• Key messages
• Target audience
• Marketing budget
• Goals
• Strategies and tactics
• Measurement
• Research
Within the marketing plan, consideration of business segments and targeted outreach efforts for those segments will include (but not be limited to):
• Restaurants
• Craft beer
• Boutiques
• Souvenirs
• Museums
• Family friendly restaurants
• Animal rescue
• Hotels and motels
• Bed and breakfasts
• Tours
• Ghost tours
• Events
• Civil War events and related information/items
Also considered within the new marketing plan will be digital marketing, including a revamped website. The current website, www.enjoygettysburg.com, offers basic information but needs to be updated with additional information, such as suggested itineraries, a blog, photos and video.
The district hopes to be a model for other areas in town—demonstrating the power of thoughtful and intentional marketing to build community and encourage economic growth.
Dru Neil, Neil Strategy Group, works for Steinwehr Avenue Business Improvement District.
