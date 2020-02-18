As Gettysburg College’s 15th president, I have had the privilege of joining a remarkable community, both within the Borough and the College itself. Since Susan and I arrived this past summer, we have experienced firsthand the hospitality of countless Gettysburg residents, which, for us, has helped these new surroundings to quickly feel like home. We are most grateful for your warm and generous welcome, and we are honored to contribute our best efforts to a place of such profound historical and contemporary importance to the American story.
What drew us here, to this special liberal arts institution, is the ongoing vitality of our mission, once deeply shaped by our history—a history and mission that sets Gettysburg apart from every other college and university in the United States.
Today, our students live and learn upon hallowed ground, mere footsteps away from where, in 1863, Abraham Lincoln delivered his iconic address and called on us to advance the unfinished work of our society. Gettysburg College has been oriented to these ideals ever since, graduating students who are driven to make a difference and who understand that a just society occurs only through the determined and consistent efforts of its members.
In many ways, our students’ desire to get involved is forged by leaders who, through a focus on the common good, showed us that progress is possible even in the darkest moments. Lincoln’s life is a testament to this proposition; so too is the enduring legacy of Dwight D. Eisenhower—a person who was powerfully influenced by his time in Gettysburg, including through his service on our Board of Trustees. Eisenhower helped the world confront what I view as the existential challenge of the 20th century and, like Lincoln, his was a path defined by a commitment to service, to the public good, and to the belief that a proper life meant more than the narrow pursuit of self-interest.
Let me be clear, this history is not a backward-facing orientation. Rather, what strikes me, as a new member of this unique and inspiring institution, is how our history defines who we are today as Gettysburgians—and what we want for and from our students, and for the College’s future.
For us, Gettysburg College is a place where the liberal arts are fully lived. It is a place where, together, we possess a shared purpose, commitment, and conviction that this type of education—with its intentionally broad, collaborative, and interdisciplinary focus, infused by the values of our history—will prepare students to grapple with the world that awaits, and the defining challenges of our time.
This is the education we believe in. It was true of Gettysburg 50 years ago and it’s going to be true of Gettysburg 50 years from now. Here, we prepare our students to think creatively and expansively across disciplines, to communicate, to persuade, to persevere, to lead, and to search for and advance solutions to the challenges and opportunities before us as a society.
What do we mean by this?
We want our students to take seriously the enduring lessons this land offers us, and to graduate ready, able, and willing to apply those lessons to reimagine our collective future. This requires the students of today—our leaders of tomorrow—to act with courage and conscience on issues that matter; to champion difference, discourse, and understanding; and to believe that a better path forward is indeed possible—if only they use their skills and knowledge to make it so.
This is not easy work. It demands the very best of our students, as they form their own professional and personal identities through intensive study, intercultural immersion, and self-reflection. And it equally challenges all of us as well—campus and community members alike—to step forward and teach, guide, and support this new generation as they strive to turn their aspirations into reality.
I find this mission to be as fulfilling as it is essential, and I am grateful to serve a community dedicated to these values.
As we move forward as an academic community, we do so with an energy and an optimism becoming of our boldest ambitions. I have been encouraged by my conversations with members of the College, as well as leaders from across the Borough and throughout Adams County. Together, I believe we are unified in our commitment to build upon our strong town-gown partnerships and, most importantly, to produce graduates devoted to leading lives of meaning and impact in service of others.
In these times when we define ourselves more by our differences than by what unites us, Gettysburg College and our historic town should serve as places for reflection and leadership. I look forward to working with all of you in the months and years ahead to ensure that we continue to serve our students and our country in ways that honor those who came before us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.