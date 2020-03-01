In the world of destination marketing, we spend 90 percent of our time looking forward. The remaining 10 percent we spend evaluating previous research and results so we can generate more visitation through our marketing efforts. This time of year is nice to pause and look back at the progress made by our organization and the industry.
With messaging in print, radio and online, Destination Gettysburg reaches visitors near and far. According to the year-end Smith Travel Research Report (STR), demand for hotel/motel overnights was up 3.6 percent, which continues our four-year trend of year-to-year growth. The overall occupancy rate was also up 3.6 percent over 2018.
In 2014, Destination Gettysburg began to tell a bigger story of the visitor experience in Adams County. We positioned our traditional support experiences like agritourism, culinary and recreation and began highlighting those with our history. In doing so, it became clear through the interest of travel writers, travelers and tour operators that Gettysburg has more than history to experience.
Our marketing messaging continued to inspire travelers to experience their own history in Gettysburg. Our digital advertising reached 18.53 million people in 2019, and we saw that overall website traffic was up by 2.4 percent. Visitors on our website were primarily looking for Gettysburg battlefield guides, vacation rentals, beer tasting and overall things to do in Gettysburg.
One way we’re inspiring agritourism and foodie travel is the Adams County Pour Tour. Touting 22 local craft beverage producers, the trail features wine, cider, beer, spirits and mead. Complete with a passport program that allows trail goers to collect stamps and earn prizes for enjoying our hand-crafted libations, the trail caught on quickly and has secured a following of locals as well as visitors. Since the trail launched in 2018, 26,000 passports were distributed, nearly 30,000 stamps were collected, and more than 2,100 prizes were earned. Looking at 2020, the Pour Tour continues to grow with the addition of two new stops – Ploughman Cider Taproom and Hungry Run Wine Cellars tasting room at Hoof, Fin & Fowl.
Our sales and partnership department had a busy year reaching an all-time high of 349 partner businesses. Our sales team also attended 10 shows promoting Gettysburg-Adams County as a premier destination for the group, meeting and international markets.
With the goal of telling the bigger story about the visitor experience in Adams County, we garnered nearly 1,000 media placements in national and regional publications including USA Today, Travel + Leisure, Parade Magazine, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. We also hosted 25 travel writers to experience our destination first-hand.
Additionally, Destination Gettysburg donated more than $75,000 to community events like the Fourth of July Fireworks Show, Memorial Day Parade, A Gettysburg Christmas Festival and the ice rink. These events are not only for our visitors but a way to bring our community together.
Growth is part of life at Destination Gettysburg. The industry has grown, the demand and revenue has grown, and very slowly, the staff of the organization has grown. With the addition of new staff members in the last year, we’re looking forward to their fresh perspectives and ideas to further inspire travelers and locals alike to experience our destination.
With our continued growth, Destination Gettysburg is always looking at tomorrow - it is part of what we do. This year is already shaping up to be a busy year for us. The team is focusing on our messaging, our use of social media to enhance the traveler experience, and which experiences will interest the meeting planners and tour operators. We hope to inspire our travelers, our businesses, and our community to enjoy all that Adams County has to offer and to be a symbol of hospitality.
