Over the past year we continued to focus on building and expanding opportunities for all students to create a solid foundation for their future. We have seen progress in a number of areas from test scores to new student course offerings at both Biglerville High School (BHS) and Cumberland Perry Area Vocational and Technical School (CPAVTS). Currently CPAVTS is expanding upon their twenty-two program offerings with state-of-the-art equipment, facility renovations, and partnerships. This year UASD had nearly 100 students attend an open house at CPAVTS, and we anticipate an increase in our current enrollment at CPAVTS in future years. Back home at UASD, STEM-related (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) activities also continue to be integrated and expanded from the elementary levels up to the high school.
The decisions we make at the Upper Adams School District (UASD) continue to support our district vision of wanting all students college and career ready. We have seen and heard first-hand, from many of our graduates currently in college or careers, that the educational experiences provided at UASD have successfully prepared them for a competitive and global society. We do not want to remain satisfied with the feedback from our alumni; we want to build upon it. We continue to encourage all our students to take full advantage of the opportunities that we offer to prepare them for their future passions. Without the support of our larger school community, the topics outlined in this article would not be possible. Thank you to everyone who supports Canner Nation!
One extremely important supporter of the UASD is the Canner Funds. The Canner Funds, established in 2010, was created to enhance the quality of educational experiences for the students of UASD by providing funds for classroom grants and scholarships. The organization provides an avenue of additional support beyond what can be funded through the district’s budget. It operates independently from the district, and is governed by an advisory board which consists of alumni, community members, and teachers. Donor gifts are then managed by the Adams County Community Foundation (Community Foundation). Over the past ten years the Canner Funds has progressed by providing funding for over 100 teacher projects impacting over 9,500 students at UASD. As we increase the Canner Funds with donations and other avenues of revenue, we will be able to provide more teachers and students with the resources needed to enhance the quality of their educational experiences. The Canner Funds is one of many local community organizations that entrusts the Community Foundation to responsibly manage and invest their funds. To donate or learn more about the Canner Funds, please visit www.cannerfunds.com.
As mentioned above, the Upper Adams School District Community continues to provide ever-changing educational experiences to prepare our current and future students for post-graduation schooling and career opportunities. Our district vision is clear and concise: “All students college and career ready.” At UASD we continue to investigate the needs and trends in our community, state, and nation to prepare our students with the skill sets needed for each student’s personal passion. Over the past year we implemented a number of new opportunities to increase student success rates after receiving their Biglerville High School diplomas, but one variable this article will focus on is creating an educational environment conducive to learning.
Maintaining District Facilities Update- Extending building lifespans and efficiencies
In December 2019, The McClure Company completed the final two work items outlined in the Guaranteed Energy Savings Agreement (GESA). At this time punch-list items are being addressed at the secondary campus (Biglerville High School/Upper Adams Middle School), while the heating and cooling systems are being calibrated this year to maximize energy savings throughout the district. From May 2019 – December 2019, various projects were completed to upgrade HVAC units and LED lighting at Biglerville Elementary, Arendtsville Elementary, Upper Adams Middle School, Biglerville High School, and the UASD Administrative Offices. The majority of the work was completed during the summer months. Additionally, Biglerville Elementary School received extensive work on needed window and gutter replacements. The work completed will reduce energy costs over time and also reduce expensive maintenance costs on old HVAC systems. Overall, the GESA is projected to save the district over $2.6 million dollars ($2,600,000) over twenty years or about one-hundred and thirty thousand dollars ($130,000) per year in savings with the new changes versus keeping the same HVAC, lighting, and windows in place. By addressing the noted facility items above coupled with certified Aramark employees addressing regular preventative maintenance and other needed repairs, we will ensure buildings continue to operate efficiently and instructional spaces are conducive to learning.
District Grades 4-6 Facility Project Underway- Upper Adams Intermediate School
We are pleased to report that the Arendtsville Borough has approved the building project plans over the summer of 2019.
To date, the building construction by itself is going smoothly. Some unanticipated costs have been incurred due to requirements levied by the Arendtsville Borough. Those costs will be borne by the entire Upper Adams School District as a whole. We will continue to track these additional costs so all taxpayers in the Upper Adams School District understand the total costs associated with the overall building addition project.
At this time, we hope to have roof joists set in mid-February 2020 for the project to be back on track for completion with building occupancy set for August 14, 2020. If all goes well with winter weather, cooperation with all entities involved in this project, and work being completed as planned, we hope to open the Upper Adams Intermediate School for all district students in grades 4, 5, and 6, teachers, and staff members together for the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year. We are waiting to finalize our 2020-2021 district calendar until we see if the winter weather negatively impacts our potential completion date. We hope to have a district calendar board approved at the scheduled board meetings in either March or April 2020.
Currently, the district is being transparent about the construction project with weekly updates to the school board and separate updates from the Arendtsville Elementary School staff. These are located on our district website by going to www.upperadams.org, and then clicking on “District Quicklinks” on the right side. Next, click on Upper Adams Intermediate School Project/Photos.
A public meeting is scheduled for March 9, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. in the Biglerville High School Auditorium regarding the closing of the Bendersville Elementary School.
We welcome visitors to see learning in action at our schools and attend our regularly scheduled board meetings to hear first-hand about our programs and discussions that lead to decisions in our district. Many topics related to the district budgeting process, facilities, curriculum, and learning are discussed each month during our School Board Committee Meetings (held the first Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m.) and/or at the Regular School Board Meeting (held the third Tuesday of each month at 7:00 p.m.). The district budgeting process and discussions take place throughout several months from approximately October through June each year. For specific school board meeting dates, please visit www.upperadams.org and then click on “About Us”, “School Board”, and “School Board Calendar”. If you have any questions, please call (717) 677-7191, ext. 2700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.