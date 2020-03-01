The Adams County Community Foundation utilizes three main “tools” to advance our community investment agenda: grantmaking, focused initiatives and advocacy. Beginning in 2019, The Community Foundation made significant progress on fighting scholarship displacement and now offers options to donors who are concerned that their scholarship awards are not always providing what they originally intended.
Scholarships have always been popular with donors. It feels good to make a difference in a person’s life, and investing in education feels like a smart way to do so. Students spend an enormous amount of time keeping up their grades, participating in sports or clubs, working and volunteering, all to build a resume that will gain admission at the college of their choice. Then, facing an ever-rising mountain of college costs, they must spend more time researching and applying for as many scholarships as they can find that offer even a slim chance of an award in order to close the gap between the cost of college and what they and their family can afford.
But what’s the true value of a scholarship today? Do scholarships deliver the results that donors hope for and that students need?
Today, the cost of undergraduate study for many public colleges starts at $30,000 per year, and the price tag at some private institutions exceeds $70,000. While many schools offer need-based financial aid to lessen that burden, a student who receives a private scholarship will see most colleges reduce their financial aid, replacing those grants with the private scholarship.
When a college chooses to reduce a student’s financial aid by the amount of the student’s private scholarship, that’s called scholarship displacement. The result is that the student derives no reduction in their net cost to attend school. The scholarship donor is unaware that their intention to defray the costs for local students has instead been used by the college to help others in need of financial aid.
This outcome stands in bleak contrast to the scholarship donor’s and the student’s expectations.
Not so long ago, a one-time scholarship could help a student complete their first year.
But today, tuition and fees at colleges are rising faster than inflation, and faster than the amount of most scholarship awards.
Those modest freshman-year scholarships of past decades—whether or not they ultimately displace financial aid grants—are far less useful than they once were.
What can be done? Let us reimagine scholarships, consider how students can become informed consumers and how donors can make their scholarship dollars as effective as possible.
Students: Are scholarships a part of your plan for paying for college? If so, as you explore the colleges on your list, ask the admissions counselor, “If I win one or more private scholarship awards, will the college reduce my financial aid package?” You deserve to know the answer when applying, not when you are packing for the freshman dorm.
Donors: Think deeply about the change you want to make, and then,
• Invest in local K-12 education. Yes, certain colleges will compete for that star athlete at your local high school—but imagine the competition for an entire class of well-rounded students. It regularly happens in certain well-funded school districts across the country, but it can happen anywhere when a community prioritizes ensuring that every student—not just the football or debate team captain—has the same enriched, well-rounded scholastic experience.
• Consider a larger scholarship award. Scholarships have remained relatively flat while the cost of education has increased dramatically. This is particularly true of scholarships established decades ago, endowed at a level that was generous in the 1980s, but which today generates a sum that may not cover the cost of textbooks for a single semester. Scholarships today need to reach into the thousands per semester to make them beneficial to students.
• Shift from individual scholarships to gifts directed to local colleges. No-strings-attached donations help educational institutions support the needs of their entire student body, whether that is through financial aid, capital needs or expanding curriculum.
What does “reimagining scholarships” look like in real life? From my career as a philanthropic advisor, here are two examples of reimagined scholarships.
• A donor wanted to support students from their hometown, an economically depressed area where few graduates typically went on to higher education. Rather than offering scholarships for two students who would be attending college, the donor chose to invest in the high school’s guidance department, creating an environment and an infrastructure that will make it possible for more students to consider and attain a college education or technical career training. The gift made possible a college-bound club for juniors and seniors, seminars for parents of first-generation college students and investments in technology so that students from the district could become familiar with computers before they attended their first post-high school class.
• Another donor who had enjoyed swim team in college thought to offer an annual college scholarship for a promising high school swimmer. Encouraged to reimagine that scholarship, the donor invested instead in a community facility that introduces scores of children each year to the joy of swimming—children who would not otherwise have had that opportunity. Thanks to that donor’s reimagined gift, that school district now produces more champion swimmers than any other in the county, has become a magnet for serious swimmers, and students are scouted for larger college scholarships.
We all share a responsibility to invest in the lives of others, particularly our young people, and to study and understand how best to do so. The duty to reimagine scholarships, advocate for students and honor donor intent falls on scholarship providers like Dollars for Scholars, service organizations and community foundations. The world is changing, and so must our thinking about how to use philanthropy creatively to ensure access to education and opportunity for all.
