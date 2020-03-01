This has been an exciting year for GARMA! We have been working hard to create a better business environment for our members and strengthen community partnerships.
Did you know that GARMA is the force behind the Annual Christmas Tree lighting event, the wreaths and holiday banners on the pole lights, Santa’s Shanty, the lights in the trees in each quadrant of Lincoln Square, and First Friday – Gettysburg Style!? GARMA has been the organizer of the two annual Gettysburg Outdoor Antique Shows held in May and September around Lincoln Square and have planned our first ever Cocoa Crawl on the First Friday in February. We are also looking to add more events to increase opportunities for residents and visitors to experience the vibrant businesses in Gettysburg. Each planned event highlights participating businesses in a different way allowing for the boutique style retail shops and individualism of our member restaurants to shine. We are proud of the growth in Gettysburg businesses in the past several years and are excited about the possibilities for new faces.
GARMA Vice President Jennie Dillon, owner of Artworks on York Street has consistently written engaging articles for The Gettysburg Times to highlight our members and upcoming events. Jennie is also Chair of GARMA’s Christmas projects including the tree lighting, Santa’s Shanty, the Shopping Spree and placement of the banners along the streets in Gettysburg. She is also the new organizer of the Gettysburg Outdoor Antique Show – look for exciting changes this year!
We have brought a marketing consultant onboard to help us increase our visibility both within Gettysburg and outside of our community to visitors. We have increased our social media engagement, increased our membership, created better First Friday themes and paired our First Friday events with local nonprofits to increase awareness of organizations that make Adams County stronger.
GARMA has contributed over $15,000 in the past 10 years to area nonprofit organizations. GARMA utilizes donations from the community, membership dues, income from events and partnering agency donations in order to contribute to the greater community. In GARMA's 47-year history we have supported many nonprofit organizations and community groups in an effort to contribute to a thriving Gettysburg community. We can't do it without your support. Your donations help us help others, and we appreciate it!
We have worked with the borough of Gettysburg this year to change the parking time limit from 2 hours to 3 hours. This change was as a result of feedback from our current members and gives guests coming into downtown Gettysburg more time to enjoy a leisurely meal, do some shopping and not have to worry about getting back to their car so quickly.
GARMA is challenged each year with providing meaningful support to our members, increasing membership given the fluctuations of businesses opening and closing in Gettysburg and communicating effectively with such a large group of busy owners.
GARMA plans to continue building on our successes within the community in supporting businesses with events, social engagement and increased awareness of the amazing and unique businesses located in Gettysburg. Our ultimate goal is to create customer friendly events that will increase Gettysburg’s pedestrian traffic, sales and awareness for member businesses.
The Gettysburg Community can support GARMA by participating in monthly First Friday events – come out for dinner, walk around town, shop, experience all that Gettysburg has to offer with unique stores and restaurants not found anywhere else in PA. Follow GARMA on Facebook @MyGARMA and visit us online at www.gettysburgretailmerchants.com
In March, GARMA will hold our annual Member Meeting. We encourage all current, past and potential new members to join us to learn where we have been, where we are going and how some of our community partners are here to help local business grow. We will feature representatives from the Adams Economic Alliance and the Small Business Development Center out of Shippensburg University to provide information on helping businesses grow. If you would like to learn more, sign up for our newsletter on our website at http://www.gettysburgretailmerchants.com/
2019 list of proud members of the Gettysburg Area Retail Merchants Association:
A&A Village Treasures
ACNB Bank
Adams County Arts Council
Adams County Democratic Committee
Adams County Library System
Adams County Farmers Market
Adams County Republican Committee
Adams County Transit Authority
Adams County Winery
Artworks
Battlefield Motorcycles, Inc.
Blue & Gray Bar & Grill
Body & Soul Silversmith
CPA Wireless Boost Mobile
Codori House of Gifts
David Wills House
Destination Gettysburg
Dobbin House Tavern
Dunlap’s
Ernie’s Texas Lunch
The Flower Boutique
Forever Love Rescue
Fresh Boutique
Gallery 30
Garryowen Irish Pub
Gettysburg Adams Chamber
Gettysburg Community Theatre
Gettysburg Day Spa
Gettysburg Eddie’s
The Gettysburg Experience Magazine
Gettysburg Heritage Center
Gettysburg Hotel
Gettysburg Lincoln Railroad Station
Gettysburg Merchandiser
Gettysburg Print & Frame
Gettysburg Rental Center
Goin’ Postal Gettysburg
Historic Gettysburg Adams County
Hockley & O’Donnell
Horse Tours of Gettysburg
Hunt’s Battlefield Fries
Inn at Herr Ridge Sharpshooters Grille
James Gettys Hotel
J&P Winery
Land Conservancy of Adams County
Lark Gifts
Lord Nelson’s Gallery
Majestic Theater
Mamma Ventura’s Restaurant
Martin Family Shoes
McDonalds
Nerd Herd Gifts & Games
One Lincoln
Open Minds
Ragged Edge
Redbud House
Regimental Quartermaster
Reid’s Orchard & Winery
The Spirited Ladies Shoppe
Seminary Ridge Museum
St. Francis Xavier Church
Starbucks
The Christmas Haus
Tommy’s Pizza
Total Tech Solutions
Town & Campus Hair Care
True Friends Boutique
Union Cigar Club
Union Drummer Boy
United Way of Adams County
