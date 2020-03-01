This has been an exciting year for GARMA! We have been working hard to create a better business environment for our members and strengthen community partnerships.

Did you know that GARMA is the force behind the Annual Christmas Tree lighting event, the wreaths and holiday banners on the pole lights, Santa’s Shanty, the lights in the trees in each quadrant of Lincoln Square, and First Friday – Gettysburg Style!? GARMA has been the organizer of the two annual Gettysburg Outdoor Antique Shows held in May and September around Lincoln Square and have planned our first ever Cocoa Crawl on the First Friday in February. We are also looking to add more events to increase opportunities for residents and visitors to experience the vibrant businesses in Gettysburg. Each planned event highlights participating businesses in a different way allowing for the boutique style retail shops and individualism of our member restaurants to shine. We are proud of the growth in Gettysburg businesses in the past several years and are excited about the possibilities for new faces.

GARMA Vice President Jennie Dillon, owner of Artworks on York Street has consistently written engaging articles for The Gettysburg Times to highlight our members and upcoming events. Jennie is also Chair of GARMA’s Christmas projects including the tree lighting, Santa’s Shanty, the Shopping Spree and placement of the banners along the streets in Gettysburg. She is also the new organizer of the Gettysburg Outdoor Antique Show – look for exciting changes this year!

We have brought a marketing consultant onboard to help us increase our visibility both within Gettysburg and outside of our community to visitors. We have increased our social media engagement, increased our membership, created better First Friday themes and paired our First Friday events with local nonprofits to increase awareness of organizations that make Adams County stronger.

GARMA has contributed over $15,000 in the past 10 years to area nonprofit organizations. GARMA utilizes donations from the community, membership dues, income from events and partnering agency donations in order to contribute to the greater community. In GARMA's 47-year history we have supported many nonprofit organizations and community groups in an effort to contribute to a thriving Gettysburg community. We can't do it without your support. Your donations help us help others, and we appreciate it!

We have worked with the borough of Gettysburg this year to change the parking time limit from 2 hours to 3 hours. This change was as a result of feedback from our current members and gives guests coming into downtown Gettysburg more time to enjoy a leisurely meal, do some shopping and not have to worry about getting back to their car so quickly.

GARMA is challenged each year with providing meaningful support to our members, increasing membership given the fluctuations of businesses opening and closing in Gettysburg and communicating effectively with such a large group of busy owners.

GARMA plans to continue building on our successes within the community in supporting businesses with events, social engagement and increased awareness of the amazing and unique businesses located in Gettysburg. Our ultimate goal is to create customer friendly events that will increase Gettysburg’s pedestrian traffic, sales and awareness for member businesses.

The Gettysburg Community can support GARMA by participating in monthly First Friday events – come out for dinner, walk around town, shop, experience all that Gettysburg has to offer with unique stores and restaurants not found anywhere else in PA. Follow GARMA on Facebook @MyGARMA and visit us online at www.gettysburgretailmerchants.com

In March, GARMA will hold our annual Member Meeting. We encourage all current, past and potential new members to join us to learn where we have been, where we are going and how some of our community partners are here to help local business grow. We will feature representatives from the Adams Economic Alliance and the Small Business Development Center out of Shippensburg University to provide information on helping businesses grow. If you would like to learn more, sign up for our newsletter on our website at http://www.gettysburgretailmerchants.com/

2019 list of proud members of the Gettysburg Area Retail Merchants Association:

A&A Village Treasures

ACNB Bank

Adams County Arts Council

Adams County Democratic Committee

Adams County Library System

Adams County Farmers Market

Adams County Republican Committee

Adams County Transit Authority

Adams County Winery

Artworks

Battlefield Motorcycles, Inc.

Blue & Gray Bar & Grill

Body & Soul Silversmith

CPA Wireless Boost Mobile

Codori House of Gifts

David Wills House

Destination Gettysburg

Dobbin House Tavern

Dunlap’s

Ernie’s Texas Lunch

The Flower Boutique

Forever Love Rescue

Fresh Boutique

Gallery 30

Garryowen Irish Pub

Gettysburg Adams Chamber

Gettysburg Community Theatre

Gettysburg Day Spa

Gettysburg Eddie’s

The Gettysburg Experience Magazine

Gettysburg Heritage Center

Gettysburg Hotel

Gettysburg Lincoln Railroad Station

Gettysburg Merchandiser

Gettysburg Print & Frame

Gettysburg Rental Center

Goin’ Postal Gettysburg

Historic Gettysburg Adams County

Hockley & O’Donnell

Horse Tours of Gettysburg

Hunt’s Battlefield Fries

Inn at Herr Ridge Sharpshooters Grille

James Gettys Hotel

J&P Winery

Land Conservancy of Adams County

Lark Gifts

Lord Nelson’s Gallery

Majestic Theater

Mamma Ventura’s Restaurant

Martin Family Shoes

McDonalds

Nerd Herd Gifts & Games

One Lincoln

Open Minds

Ragged Edge

Redbud House

Regimental Quartermaster

Reid’s Orchard & Winery

The Spirited Ladies Shoppe

Seminary Ridge Museum

St. Francis Xavier Church

Starbucks

The Christmas Haus

Tommy’s Pizza

Total Tech Solutions

Town & Campus Hair Care

True Friends Boutique

Union Cigar Club

Union Drummer Boy

United Way of Adams County

