Successes
Conewago Valley School District (CVSD) went 1:1 for all our high school students. Each student received an iPad at New Oxford High School. The distribution of iPads is part of our ten-year initiative called Road 2 Relevance. Next year, in the 2020-2021 school year, we will see all our high school and middle school students receive an iPad for school. Along with our students receiving an iPad, each Conewago Valley school teacher at New Oxford High School and New Oxford Middle School received an iPad, MacBook, and Apple TV for their classroom. These educational tools allow our teachers and students to have access to curriculum, textbooks, and other academic materials and content on a daily basis.
CVSD broke ground in October 2018 on the Colonial Career and Technology Center. In August of 2019, the center was opened to our New Oxford High School students. This project was a true testament to how a school district and its community can collaborate and work together to fulfill a need for both its students and the surrounding community. September 6, 2019 was the ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open our CTC and September 7, 2019 was an open house to allow our community to come and see the CTC and all the benefits that awaited our New Oxford High School students. Currently in our new Colonial CTC, we can offer our students courses in welding, construction trades, machining, mechatronics, electronics, web design, computer aided drafting (CAD), graphic arts, photography, and multimedia. Our students now have more opportunities to pursue their passion to be successful with the path they choose to take after graduation.
Struggles
Conewago Valley continues to struggle to create a balanced budget due to the lack of state funding. The difficulty lies in the fact that CVSD is still funded for 2,500 students, but we currently have almost 4,000 students. State governments, on average, funded 43.5% of the total spent on public education. Pennsylvania is far below average contributing to its school districts. Conewago Valley receives about 32% from the state. Federal funding averages about 13% nationally, 10.9% in PA, 1% in CVSD. The discrepancy always has CVSD begin with a deficit and requires many hours to create a balanced budget that will still allow our students all the opportunities they need to become competent, confident, and creative builders of the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.