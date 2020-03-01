Now in our 14th year, Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center (ACCAC) provides child abuse prevention education to the Adams County community and helps children and families impacted by the trauma of abuse in their journey to healing. We are dedicated to working towards a community where children are safe, families are strong, and where child victims can become kids again.
At the Center, our staff members meet children and families every day who are suffering. Working with each child and caregiver, our team provides trauma-informed services to the child and family. With support and encouragement, these traumatized children don’t just survive, they thrive.
Working with our multi-disciplinary team partners, ACCAC participates in the investigation of child abuse cases by providing forensic interviews and related advocacy, medical and mental health services. Our partners include local law enforcement, child welfare, prosecution, victim services, medical and mental health providers. By working collaboratively, the multi-disciplinary team can quickly and effectively conduct child abuse investigations, helping children and families to heal while bringing child abusers to justice. Ultimately, these efforts make Adams County a safer place.
In 2019, thanks to the generous support of the Adams County community, as well as federal, state and local grants, ACCAC was able to expand its capacity to provide urgently needed services; including child abuse prevention education, advocacy supports for children and families, forensic interviews, medical and mental health services, and community outreach. In 2019, more than 200 children visited our Center to receive an array of trauma-informed services for themselves and their families. ACCAC’s seven staffers provided nearly 2,800 program services during the year; all provided at no cost to the child’s family. Since 2005, Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center has helped more than 1,700 children and their families heal from the trauma of child abuse.
In January 2019, ACCAC launched the “What If I Told You?” Child Abuse Prevention Project providing child abuse prevention information and materials to 900 Adams County community members and conducted child abuse prevention education sessions for 1,345 individuals throughout the year. The Project is comprised of 7 different curriculums for community members who want to learn how child abuse affects children throughout their life, and what they, as individuals, can do to prevent, recognize, react appropriately and report incidences of suspected child abuse.
Also in 2019, in response to the growing epidemic of child sex and labor trafficking, Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center coordinated the Child Pornography/Human Trafficking Training Project. The Project was a $50,000 a statewide training initiative, in which nearly 200 first responders and community members learned how to identify and support child victims of human trafficking and child pornography.
As we look forward to 2020, ACCAC will continue to provide high quality intervention, advocacy and treatment services to child abuse victims and their families while also working diligently in community outreach and prevention education. Our 2020 initiatives include:
• Phase 2 of the “What If I Told You?” Child Abuse Prevention Project- with a goal of reaching 2,000 Adams County community members each year.
• Expanded child and family advocacy services, including trauma assessments, personalized service plans and comprehensive case management activities.
• Enhanced mental health services, including trauma assessments, support groups for children and families and evidence-based individual therapy.
• A new website, which will include resources for families, professionals and community members, as well as online child abuse prevention trainings.
Child Abuse Prevention Month: In April, ACCAC joins with other CACs, child-serving organizations and government agencies across the nation to recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month. In recognition of the children and families impacted by child abuse, ACCAC distributes garden flags and yard signs to the community each year. This year our goal is to have 200 garden flags planted across our community- one for each child who visited ACCAC in 2019. Please join us in supporting child victims in Adams County .
Looking for a New Home: While ACCAC is immensely grateful for the funding support that has allowed us to offer expanded services, our growth has created a new challenge. With the addition of expanded services and new programs, we have grown out of our current location and must find a new home. ACCAC would love to hear from community members interested in helping us plan for the future. Working together, we can create a vision for the new Children’s Advocacy Center and continue to work towards a community where children are safe, families are strong, and kids can become kids again.
Going forward, ACCAC remains committed to inspiring hope for child victims of abuse while also working to end child abuse in our community. To learn more about Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center, visit our website: www.kidsagaincac.org or call our Center at (717) 337-9888.
