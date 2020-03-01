It is time for action, and not more talk on property tax elimination in Pennsylvania.
The state’s system of funding education – solely on the backs of home owners – is antiquated and needs to end.
We don’t need another hearing or rally to express our outrage on how unjust this tax is in our state. The time for talk is over; now is the time to act. I remain fully committed to property tax elimination and will fight for that to happen.
There are many other legislative priorities, but most are centered on responsible spending with the upcoming 2020-2021 budget. The governor’s proposed $34 billion general fund budget is unrealistic – and disappointing – in many aspects, mainly that his priorities do not align with those of the 33rd Senate District.
Our governor wants to cut Lyme disease research, agriculture funds and even school safety programming. Clearly, his priorities are mixed up.
And we were promised that his bloated budget (which will cost in total around $87 billion in total expenditures) would come with “no tax increase.” Yet, nothing can be further from the truth.
Using Orwellian Newspeak, taxation is replaced by dubious words such as "fees" or "contributions" to deceive us. Whatever he wants to call it – if more money leaves our wallets for Harrisburg – it is a tax, period.
Sadly, our governor has not met a tax, or fee, or contribution that he does not like.
For instance, the governor is once again trying to impose a severance tax on the natural gas industry, which already pays every applicable tax in Pennsylvania, including an “impact fee.” An additional tax will force the industry to move to states that are more economically viable.
Additionally, Governor Wolf is proposing a 17-cent hike in the state’s gas tax. Our gas prices are already too high, so instead of toying with this absurd idea, why not roll it back?
Also, the poorly-conceived State Police impact fee is back in the governor’s budget, and this time it would be imposed upon municipalities statewide.
Instead of levying additional taxes, lawmakers – including the governor – should focus on reducing that burden, as well as eliminating the red tape that obstructs our business community.
As the chair of the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee, I am responsible for reviewing proposals that reduce red tape and streamline government.
Did you know that there are currently 153,000 regulations in Pennsylvania? Similarly, Pennsylvania code contains 12.8 million words.
This type of red tape does not serve the public interest, because the cost outweighs the benefits.
To illustrate how regulatory accumulation and red tape can get out of control, there are currently 208 regulations in PA regarding the design and usage of ladders. Instead of a government, we have big brother interfering in every aspect of our lives and businesses.
Simply stated, it is time to get the government off our backs and out of our wallets.
Even though I have only been a member of the Senate for ten months, the General Assembly made significant progress on a number of critical issues last year.
The Senate continues to focus on combatting the state’s heroin and opioid epidemic, by passing legislation to improve prescription drug monitoring, limiting opioid prescriptions and targeting drug dealers.
As the vice chair of the Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Community, I was pleased to support the Farming First initiative and other ag and dairy-related measures. Overall, the state’s 59,000 farm families manage about 7.7 million acres of farmland, and the agriculture industry generates more than $7.5 million in cash receipts annually.
Lastly, I was honored to introduce legislation to extend the state’s popular Fire & EMS Grant Program for our emergency responders. Senate Bill 910, which passed the Senate unanimously and is awaiting action in the House, would prolong the important program until June 30, 2024. Without action, the program would expire this summer.
Even though we have been successful in those aforementioned areas, there is no shortage of work ahead for lawmakers in 2020.
One of the biggest challenges is the perpetual assault to limit our God-given freedoms and rights. I am reminded of what Benjamin Franklin said after the Constitutional Convention of 1787, when asked if we had a king or a republic. He answered, "A Republic, if you can keep it." It is our turn to "keep it" and the question remains, will our generation defend the rights and freedoms that were so costly fought for?
As I pledged to you, I am a champion of the unborn in Harrisburg. This is the single most important issue of our lifetime. To defend life, I introduced Senate Bill 912 last fall to protect the unborn when a heartbeat is detected. Science and modern medicine are on our side in this fight for life, and like the great champion of abolition, Wilberforce, we must stay in the struggle until all lives matter and are provided their God-given birthright of life that they deserve.
Additionally, all lawmakers swore an oath to uphold and defend both our state and federal constitutions, which say that we have the right to keep and bear arms. The U.S. Constitution says that this right shall not be infringed, and our state constitution goes further and says that this right shall not be questioned. It can't be any clearer than this, and I am bound by that oath to ensure that you keep this right.
My goal this year is to create new opportunities for individuals, families, organizations and businesses to succeed in 2020 and beyond. We can do that by eliminating red tape, reducing the state budget and addressing property tax reform. It is time to life the heavy tax burden and excessive regulations off of our lives so that the amazing potential of our citizens can be unleashed.
Pennsylvania citizens deserve nothing less.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.