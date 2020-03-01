Manos Unidas is pleased to share with our community the goal we achieved during 2019 by signing a partnership with HACC (Harrisburg Area Community College) Gettysburg Campus Work Development Skills programs. Through this agreement, HACC allowed Manos Unidas to take its group or adult students who are interested in continuing their education to a classroom in an educational environment that will motivate them to pursue higher education and improve their work skills. If you are familiar with our services through more than 13 years of existence, you might remember we have always promoted adult education. One of the first services we offered when we incorporated Manos Unidas was Civics Classes to pursue Naturalization and obtain the American Citizenship for immigrants. This service has gained strength with the support and collaboration of the Notre Dame Club of Gettysburg represented by Mr. Jim Conrad. We also have ESL (English as a Second Language), lessons and support to prepare and pass the GED test in Spanish and obtain the CSSD (Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma), and offer Parenting Classes, Support Groups and Spanish Conversation groups.
During 2019 we also completed the process of developing an agreement with the Mexican Secretary of Foreign Relations and the Consulate in Philadelphia to establish at the HACC classroom “La Plaza” Comunitaria. La Plaza is an online program to allow adults (considering adults any individual older than 15, regardless of nationality) to accomplish primary (kindergarten to 6th grade) and secondary (7th through 9th grade) education and to obtain their formal certificates according to the Mexican Education System. By December 2019 the contract was signed by Mexican officials, Manos Unidas representatives and trained coordinators to implement the program. Soon we will announce the grand opening of “La Plaza” Comunitaria at HACC.
Under the umbrella of United Way of Adams County our VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) site opened on Saturday February 1. In addition to the six regular volunteers who have served for more than five consecutive years, we have five new volunteers and training in the way of obtaining their certification. Services will be offered by appointment for taxpayers who made up to $56,000 in 2019. Hours of service will be on Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The youth program traditionally referred to as “Mis Quince Años” will be modified to open the door to participation from all youth (boys and girls) ages 13 through 17 to take advantage of the teachings of the program. Based on the tradition of the Quinceañera, religious values and following the guide of the Curriculum of Saint John Paolo II, “The Theology of the Body for Teenagers,” our youth will hear lessons on love, the foundation of happiness, how they are a gift from God, how to develop healthy relationships, and more. They will have opportunities to learn from educators from WellSpan about taking care of their body, fitness, healthy eating and physical activity. The Youth Program’s sessions will take place at the Music Room of St. Francis Xavier School on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 pm. The program will include four family sessions conducted on Saturdays at Manos Unidas. We will have presenters from the community talking to parents and youth about safety in social media, effective methods of communication with teenagers among other themes. The families’ participants and Manos Unidas will celebrate a group graduation on Saturday, May 9.
This program is supported by parents’ contributions, WellSpan community partnerships and St. Francis Xavier Gettysburg.
Our evolving board of directors, following the initiative of our founders, Father Bernardo Pistone from St. Francis and Vickie Corbett from United Way of Adams County, continuously review, update and create ways to accomplish Manos Unidas’ mission of integration of our growing diverse Hispanic community in Adams County; a mission that is as real a need today as it was in March 2006 when Manos Unidas was incorporated. Integration takes an effort to leave one’s comfort zone and it requires confidence and self esteem. By experience and observation of our communities, education is the source of confidence and communication is a tool for integration. Although we will continue with our established services through the year such as VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance), Youth Programs, Counseling to prevent Anxiety and Depression, Mobile Consulate Services, Notary, Translation, Interpretation and Referral Services, and will be present to organize and celebrate events like Kids Day (Día del Niño), 5 de Mayo, Hispanic Heritage Month, Amigos de la Comunidad and other Hispanic cultural events, in 2020 we will focus on supporting our community with Adult Education opportunities, and facilitating the Naturalization process to achieve the American Citizenship. Our mission is genuine, we will always make progress.
Con Amor!
