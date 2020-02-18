Historic Gettysburg Adams County has had a year full of progress. This past year, through the guidance of chair person Bonnie Braun, HGAC has been successfully building our “Investing in Youth Initiative”. All Non- profits look for ways to continue the life of their organization. HGAC is proud to say that our new “Investing in Youth Initiative” has developed an enthusiastic support base, not only within the Adams County Tech program but also throughout the community. HGAC is looking to partner with other non-profits to join us in this endeavor.
In November, HGAC volunteers teamed up again with the 12th Grade Building Trades Class at the Adams County Tech Prep for a hands-on workshop on traditional timber frame construction. This event capped a successful launch to HGAC’s Investing in Youth Initiative, which seeks to engage young people and educators through programs that increase appreciation and understanding of historic architecture. Further, the Initiative will assist in the continued development of a local workforce of skilled tradespeople, - an essential component of the physical preservation of our County’s legacy.
HGAC is very proud of our Barn Preservation Program. This year, our barn preservation team has surveyed over 350 barns in Adams County. That is almost a quarter of the almost 1,500 barns in Adams County! Led by HGAC’s Barn Preservation Project Executive Director Curt Musselman, along with HGAC’s Director of Development Bob McIlhenny, Barn Preservation Specialist David Maclay, and numerous volunteers, HGAC’s matching grant through the South Mountain Partnership, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, is coming to completion. This Grant was prepared by HGAC to design a replicable barn survey and registry program that can serve as a template for use by organizations and communities though out Pennsylvania. HGAC looks forward to it true implementation.
Once again HGAC is offering our Barn Grant Program. If you are interested in including your barn in our Registry/ Survey Program please contact Curt Musselman at shinbone605@comcast.net Barn owners who are already on our registry are eligible for HGAC’s Barn Grant program. This year HGAC will select three Adams County Barns, as grant recipients and one Adams County Barn to receive our Barn Restoration Award presented at our annual dinner meeting. Look for full information about our Grant program on our website HGAConline.org.
In addition to HGAC’s Barn Registry, Survey and Grant program, historic homes in Adams County are a priority as well. Three Adams County homes will be awarded the Historic Home Restoration Recognition award during our annual dinner meeting held in May. If you have a suggestion for an outstanding home in your neighborhood contact our Committee Chair at norwichd@gmail.com.
Sherwin Williams continues to offer a discount of 50% off on paint and painting supplies for barns (up to $500.00) for those on our barn registry. To date this has been a successful and beneficial program for both Sherwin Williams and barn owners alike.
HGAC’s Architectural Salvage Warehouse is going strong in our location and partnership with the Daniel Lady Farm on the Hanover Road in Gettysburg. Here we offer a plethora of items for restoration and repurposing projects. Visit the historic Daniel Lady Farm while salvaging at the Warehouse. Follow us on line for our newly acquired items. Open every first and third Saturday, April through October or upon request.
Follow HGAC on line www.HGAConline.org or follow us on Facebook for our upcoming events and dates.
Events to look forward to:
* ”First Fridays” at the G.A.R. Hall, Join us from 4:00 – 7:00. Relax and enjoy our beautiful Grand Army of the Republic Hall.
*HGAC Educational Speaker Programs, March through October. These fun and informative programs are free and open to the public.
*McAllister Mills, Underground Railroad Tours, Guided Tours are 11:00 AM every Saturday morning from May through August. Suggested donation.
*HGAC’s newly renovated Historic Barn Tour. Visit seven of Adams Counties historic barns. Drive to these barns in any order and stay as long as you chose. Experience arts and crafts of the 19th century and see animals that you can pet! Saturday, September 19th. Look for upcoming information online at HGAConline.com
*Barn Art Show and Sale, June 11th through June 14th
*6th Annual Homespun Christmas Open House, Friday December 4th and Saturday December 5th.
