What does Polish Pottery Bingo, a 1,000-person dinner party on the streets of Gettysburg, a human fooseball game, light-show, street jugglers, and Santa’s Jolly Drinks have in common? The answer - our local and regional community coming together to have a grand time making our downtown the best place to live, work and play. In addition, all of these events helped MSG fundraise toward an $11M Baltimore Street Revitalization project.
2019 for Main Street Gettysburg (MSG) was demanding and required some courage to take several giant steps forward to help our community grow in many ways. MSG’s Ten-year Economic Development Plan continues to be the roadmap for the organization and its annual goals. With the $11M Baltimore Street Project top priority and the Master Plan completed, this project is in “fundraising mode” and will be for several years to come.
In January, MSG was pleased to receive the PA Department of Community and Economic Development’s (DCED) Keystone Community’s Designation. This positions MSG as one of only 30 Main Street’s in the state meeting DCED criteria. As a result, this places MSG in a favorable position when competing for large state grants over the next 5 years. Perfect timing for seeking the larger Baltimore Street construction funding.
2019 was the year the Baltimore Street Executive Committee voted to hire Baker International to provide a long-range fundraising plan and help guide MSG and the Borough through the tedious $1.3M Federal Land Access Program (FLAP)grant application. We hope to hear the decision in February 2020.
Meanwhile, most government grants require private and local match money. This is where the bingo, dinner party, street jugglers and Santa’s Jolly Drinks come back into the conversation. In April, the Polish Pottery Bingo raised $6,000 toward the Baltimore Street Project with a sell-out crowd.
The Baltimore Street Executive Committee agreed that bingos are fun and we will continue to hold them, but it would take a life-time of bingos to reach the $313,000 match for the FLAP grant. Wendy Allen, the incredibly creative individual that she is, gave birth to an idea to close Baltimore Street and host a long dinner in the middle of the street. Meanwhile, Charles Gable, Borough Manager had agreed to host the Pennsylvania Municipal League Conference in Gettysburg in October with the theme “Walkable Communities.” What a perfect opportunity to showcase not only the $11M Baltimore Street project to many of the state funding decision makers coming to town, but also unite our community for a fun night out.
Deciding to close Baltimore Street for 4 blocks and host this event took commitment and courage from all involved in executing this plan. It had never been done before and as with anything that requires risk and growth, there can be a lot of resistance. But walking table to table watching the children playing together in the streets and everyone eating, laughing, socializing face to face, and sharing their gratitude, it was crystal clear how important events like this are for our community.
We learned many lessons from the first Long, Long, Long, Long Dinner and applied them just 2 months later with the newly revamped Gettysburg Christmas Festival.
In 2018 thousands of people came to Gettysburg for a “holiday festival,” however, feedback indicated that attendees wanted more “festival” type activities. Charles Gable, Annie Frazee, Dru Neil and Deb Adamik (Festival Steering Committee) completely revamped the festival, took some calculated risks with new ideas and pushed some limits. It was a “stretch-year” of discovery” with new ideas such as a new sponsorship program, closing roads, new venues for entertainment, 18 non-profit collaborations and yes, a human fooseball game, first-ever Historic Courthouse concert, contests and Santa’s Jolly Drinks. Festival team captain volunteers consisted of Nancy Kramer, Jeanne Theiroff, Fran Wagner, Timbrel Wallace, Martha Tozzi, Max Felty, Carly Marshall, Robbie Harbaugh, and Chief Glenny. Their commitment, talents, hard work and leadership throughout the year resulted in a fun packed holiday weekend with 105 festival volunteers (not counting the volunteer crews for non-profit activities!), Borough staff, 18 non-profits and Gettysburg families, Santa’s elves, businesses and more than 100 community activities showcasing a unique and fun Gettysburg experience.
As with any new endeavor, sustainability and success requires trial and error and leaders willing to take calculated risks to grow, while strong enough to weather the critics when trials are not perfect. There are many lessons learned from the 2019 festival requiring changes for next year, however, early post-festival surveys indicate that the attendees were thrilled with 91% of survey responses indicating that they are coming back in 2020. More than 70% of merchants responding indicated their sales were equal to or better than 2018 which was already a banner year. More than 90% of all survey responses indicated the festival adds value to our community.
When you consider all aspects of the festival it was a huge success. I cannot imagine the extent of the financial economic impact this festival offered, not only the local community, but the county, region and state.
The Main Street Gettysburg (MSG) Board and staff want to show our appreciation for the community’s commitment, hard work and dedication invested in the 2019 initiatives that MSG hosted. These events were in addition to the normal MSG workload such as providing administration to the Steinwehr Business Improvement District, meeting main street state requirements, working with the Borough in a wide-range of projects, and supporting the “From the Ground Up” volunteers who clean streets during tourist season.
MSG is one of the smallest economic development non-profits in town with 2 employees and small budget. What was most rewarding to me personally, was the collaboration and unity of so many caring and devoted people both within this community and outside of this community. They celebrated Gettysburg, the joy of the holiday and were committed to see that all of the 2019 events achieved their mission and goals. Let’s never forget what this unity can accomplish.
