The Adams County Office for Aging, Inc. (ACOFA) is a private, non- profit agency that provides services to people age 60 and over in Adams County. Our goal is to help keep people healthy, active and engaged in their communities and then also provide care to help maintain them in their home or other setting of their choice for as long as possible. With an incredible and hardworking full-time staff of twelve and seven part time employees, we have been very successful in this mission during the past year. We appreciate the people who give their time to serve on our Board of Directors and Citizen’s Advisory Council. We are grateful for their guidance and support as we strive to provide the best possible support to our consumers.
First let’s look at the Community side of the agency. ACOFA helps to operate and provide support to 7 senior centers in the county. The centers are a great way for people to stay engaged with others and to make new social contacts. They also provide lunch which contributes to improved nutrition. Senior Centers served 10,306 meals in 2019. We have seen growth in attendance at many of our centers. The programming emphasizes wellness and educational programs, including exercise, fall prevention and other classes. Recently utilizing grant funds and volunteers the centers offered an art class for participants. The Arts Council has also done a wonderful job of providing cooking classes at each center. We greatly appreciate the support from the communities in which the centers are located including many of the local municipalities and service organizations who make donations to support the centers in their area.
As more people turn 65 and become eligible for Medicare (one person every 8 seconds), our APPRISE Medicare Counseling program has been in great demand. Learning about the parts and pieces of Medicare can be confusing. We hold 4 Welcome to Medicare Seminars during the year. The APPRISE counselors also provide one on one counseling and community education to help people understand their choices. During the most recent Open enrollment (October 15 – December 7) the APPRISE Volunteer Counselors assisted 360 persons.
ACOFA and the Pennsylvania Lottery helped pay for 14,490 rabbittransit trips for people age 65 and over to doctor appointments, grocery stores, banks, pharmacy and other necessary trips.
A huge bonus to our ability to deliver services and maintain people in their communities is our large contingent of volunteers. We are very fortunate to have over 400 people helping us to accomplish our mission and could not possibly provide the services we do without their help. Volunteers deliver meals, assist in senior centers, provide transportation, help with minor home repairs, APPRISE counseling, Ombudsman and Tax Assistance. Last year the AARP tax assistance volunteers helped 956 persons file their Federal, State and Local returns.
ACOFA is working to provide more information to our consumers and their families through our website (www.acofa.org) and the ACOFA Facebook page.
Now let’s look at the 2019 accomplishments of the In-Home services side of the agency. The ACOFA Care Management staff assesses the need and coordinates the delivery of appropriate services to ensure the older person’s needs are met in the most efficient and effective manner. The staff assessed 712 persons for services. During the year 33,586 meals were provided to people in their homes. Volunteers delivered hot meals in delivery areas and frozen meals to consumers outside the delivery area. ACOFA sub-contracted for 34,256 hours of personal care and provided 3,955 days of Adult Day Care. ACOFA is also designated by the State to provide protective services. Any older person who is a victim of abuse, neglect, exploitation or abandonment may be referred. Investigations are completed by a protective services worker for persons over 60 years of age. During 2019 ACOFA received 289 Reports of Need for alleged abuse.
There are over 400,000 Pennsylvanians diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease or related disorders. Dementia Friends is a global movement that is changing the way people think, act and talk about dementia. The Dementia Friends initiative is underway in Pennsylvania by helping everyone in a community understand what dementia is and how it affects families. ACOFA is a Dementia Friendly business and all staff have been trained to be Dementia friends. Staff are available to train businesses and community groups to become a Dementia Friend. In addition, we hold an eight-week Early Diagnosis support group every spring and we have a monthly caregiver support group program and hold a monthly memory café.
During 2019 the ACOFA staff had many struggles as well. The demand for services has exceeded the funding levels. We are an aging county in an aging state. Between the lack of taxes on pensions and the Lottery-funded programs, Pennsylvania is an attractive state for retirees. The increased demand in services with limited resources has resulted in a waiting list for service. This is frustrating to our staff as well as our consumers and their families. With the percentage of older adults continuing to grow, this will be an on-going challenge. Other areas we have struggled with include lack of affordable and available housing, mental health services for the homebound individual, affordable guardianship services and affordable personal care homes within the county.
The 85+ group of older adults in the country is the fastest growing segment of the population. ACOFA has a huge challenge to meet the needs of those older adults within the community. We receive the majority of our funding from the Pennsylvania Lottery, federal funds, Human Services Development Funds and 24 of the 34 municipalities in the county. We also receive donations from the community and the people who use our services. Unfortunately, as with so many agencies, the funding is not keeping pace. The basic block grant money received by our office from state and federal sources has not increased in over twelve years.
Currently ACOFA is working on a Four-Year Plan which will be submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Aging. The Plan will outline goals and objectives to guide service and budget strategies for 2020 to 2024.
We also hope to help a few qualifying older adults with housing through a pilot program with the Department of Aging shared housing program. This spring we will offer the fall prevention class and become involved in helping with the 2020 Census Complete Count initiative.
In conclusion, volunteers are our biggest asset. During 2020 we will continue to solicit donations from within the community and continually recruit new volunteers.
