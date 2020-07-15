Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to announce new coronavirus restrictions at a 3:30 p.m. news conference.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and PennLive/Patriot-News. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter.
HARRISBURG — As coronavirus cases continue to surge in certain parts of the state, Gov. Tom Wolf this afternoon is expected to announce new, tighter restrictions on bars, restaurants and other businesses statewide, according to two sources briefed on his plan.
Bars and restaurants will now only be allowed to seat people indoors at up to 25% of their capacity (currently, seating is allowed up to 50% capacity). Outdoor dining restrictions will not change. Patrons will only be allowed to buy alcohol if they are also buying food.
Music and nightclubs must close.
Additionally, businesses will be required to have employees telework, if the work does not need to be done in an office. Gyms and fitness facilities will be allowed to remain open, with the current restrictions remaining.
Wolf is expected to announce the restrictions at a 3:30 p.m. news conference.
The rollbacks are the first the administration has announced since it began reopening counties in May. All counties currently are in the green phase, but masks are now required in retail and other commercial spaces.
This story will be updated.
