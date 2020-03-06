Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and PennLive/Patriot-News. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter.HARRISBURG — After shielding spending details for months, leaders in the Pennsylvania House are reversing course and will publicly disclose how and why lawmakers spend hundreds of millions in taxpayer money.
The House announced the reversal on Thursday, more than a week after stories published by the Caucus and Spotlight PA revealed that House lawyers had blacked out spending details in thousands of pages of records released to the news organizations.
House officials initially argued that the state constitution gave them the right to shield certain information about how lawmakers and their staff spend money. But on Thursday, they backed off that position and restored dozens of spending details, and promised to turn over hundreds more in the coming weeks.
Republican leaders will also propose a new House rule that would narrow the scope of redactions in the future, said Jake Smeltz, chief of staff for House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler (R., Lancaster).
“We are open and transparent about our expenditures,” House Speaker Mike Turzai (R., Allegheny) tweeted Thursday, a day after his office hand-delivered copies of some of his expenses without blacked-out details.
The Caucus and Spotlight PA sought thousands of records as part of an effort to document how the nation’s largest full-time legislature spends the about $360 million in taxpayer money it receives each year.
In making many of the redactions, the House drew on an obscure provision in the state constitution aimed at giving lawmakers wide latitude on speech on the House floor. It was designed to give them immunity from defamation suits involving official proceedings, but the legislature applied it to a larger “sphere” of day-to-day duties.
The Senate is still taking that position.
Newly unredacted documents provided by the House show it had shielded spending details even for routine lawmaker duties.
For example, a $180 charge out of the speaker’s account in May 2017 was first described as, “Breakfast meeting with [REDACTED] to discuss [REDACTED].” The hidden portion was that Turzai had met with the “Lancaster Delegation” to discuss “legislative priorities and events in Members’ districts.”
Another one, about a $73.31 breakfast meeting during state budget negotiations, redacted whom top staffers had met with and what they discussed. The unredacted reports revealed the staffers had met with “Senate leadership” to discuss “voting calendar for the week of 6/5/2017.”
Many rank-and-file GOP lawmakers told the Caucus they did not know some of their expenses were being blacked out, and some complained to leadership in recent days.
“When it comes to anything I’m doing where I’m getting reimbursed by the state, absolutely, you guys should have the right to know it,” said Rep. Cris Dush (R., Jefferson). “And the public should, too.”
