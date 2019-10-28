Julianne Coulson Lawton, 83, of Fairhaven, passed away unexpectedly, after a brief illness Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford. She was the former wife of the late Harold R. Lawton Jr.
Born in Aspers, daughter of the late Ira H. Coulson and Marion V. (Gardner) Coulson-Duron, she grew up in Biglerville. She was born into a musical family and began singing as a child with the Coulson Family. Her musical involvement continued throughout her time at Biglerville High School where she was a talented athlete and was active in the school newspaper. She graduated from high school in 1953 and settled in Fairhaven in 1957. Julianne was a member of the First Congregational Church of Fairhaven for 59 years where she was a choir member and very active in church activities.
Julianne was active in several area choral groups including the Greater New Bedford Choral Society, St. Anthony’s Spirit Choir, and Your Theater Musicals. She was a proud member of the Fairhaven VFW Auxiliary Post 2892.
She was a graduate of Bristol Community College with an associate degree in nursing and she also received her bachelor of health science degree from Northeastern University. She had worked as an RN at various area nursing facilities until her retirement.
She is survived by her children, Harold R. Lawton III of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Carol L. Lawton of Fairhaven, Virginia R. Motta and her husband Frank of Fairhaven, and Jean L. Gaslin and her husband Rob of Lansing, Kan.; three grandchildren, Rebekah L. Ward and her husband Christopher, Nicholas C. Motta, and Taylor C. Motta; two sisters, Merle Millhimes of Hershey, Pa., and Eleanor Heller of Florida; and many nieces and nephews. Ms. Lawton was the sister of the late June Rhoades, Doris Alwine, Clyde Coulson and Howard Jackson Coulson.
It would be a grave omission not to note that she never missed a music, theater, sports, or awards event for any of her children or grandchildren.
A celebration of Julianne’s life will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in the Uriah Methodist Church, Gardners.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Julianne’s name to the First Congregational Church 34 Center St., Fairhaven, MA 02719.
