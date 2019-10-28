Ryan Hart, RB, Bermudian Springs: Hart rushed for 150 yards and 3 TDs in a 21-12 win over Biglerville

Brayden Long, QB, New Oxford: Long passed for 244 yards and 3 TDs in a 38-21 loss to Northeastern. Long became Adams County's all-time leader in passing yards with 6,216

Memphis Stonesifer, RB, Littlestown: Stonesifer rushed for 74 yards and 2 TDs on 6 csrries in a 40-15 win over Fairfield

Joe Hernandez, RB, Delone Catholic: Hernandez rushed for 161 yards and 4 TDs in a 55-20 win over Hanover

Zach Ketterman, QB, Gettysburg: Ketterman passed for 189 yards and 3 TDs in a 48-16 win over Greencastle-Antrim

Vote

View Results