Glenn E. “Eddie” Bixler, 79, of Hanover, husband of Barbara A. “Barbie” Miller Bixler, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
Born on Saturday, April 19, 1941, in Lineboro, Md., he was a son of the late Glenn E. and Catherine Krug Bixler. A 1959 graduate of Eichelberger High School, he retired in 2009 from ESAB Welding and Cutting Products after 40 years of service.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Hanover Home Association, Hanover Eagles Aerie 1406, AmVets Post #22 and the VFW Post #2506. Glenn enjoyed sitting on the front porch and swinging on the swing that he received as a Father's Day gift while drinking IPA's. He was a country music fan but mostly loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife of 58 years, survivors include, five children, Donald “Don” Bixler and his wife Sherry, and Donna Bixler, all of Hanover, Bonnie Showvaker and her husband Tracy of Littlestown, Jeanne Dubs and her husband Dru, and Robert “Rob” Bixler, all of Hanover; 10 grandchildren, Katie, Thomas, Cory, Lindsay, Jake, Kelsey, Justin, Lucas, Tessa and Mikey; nine great-grandchildren, Elyse, Ryder, Aubrey, Breydon, Zurich, Charlotte, Teagan, Parker, Brooke, and another great-granddaughter expected soon; a brother, Dave Bixler and his wife Mary; three sisters, Linda Cromer and her husband Rodney, Loretta Barnes and her husband Mark, and Lucy Barnhart and her husband Wayne; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Samuel P. Bixler.
A service for Glenn will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel St., Suite 200, Newton, MA 02458, or at BrainTumor.org, or to the American Lung Association, 3001 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com.
