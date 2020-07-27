Marilyn C. Barnes (nee Coshun), beloved wife of 51 years to Kenneth W. Barnes, loving mother of Bradley (Jennifer) Barnes and Tracey Barnes, cherished grandmother of Emily Barnes, adored daughter of the late Chester and Ruth Coshun, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the age of 75 years.
Visitation was held on Friday July 24, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m., all taking place at the Westwood First Presbyterian Church, 3011 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45211.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westwood First Presbyterian Church or a charity of one’s choice.
