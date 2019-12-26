Ray F. Strayer, 98, of Fairfield, died Monday morning, Dec. 23, 2019, at the Frederick Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 27 E. Main St., Fairfield.
Burial will be in the Fairfield Union Cemetery, and the family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
The full obituary will appear in Saturday’s edition of the Gettysburg Times.
