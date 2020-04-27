Our loving husband, father, brother, uncle and Pap Pap has joyfully entered heaven’s gates.
Wilbur Eugene “Pap Pap” Peake, 71, of Bonneauville, died Sunday, April, 26, 2020, at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg. Thankfully, his wife was able to be by his side and spend precious time with him in his final days, with his family surrounding him in spirit.
Eugene was born on Dec. 15, 1948, in Olney, Md., to the late Wilbur and Ruth Peake. He was a 1967 graduate of Sherwood High School in Sandy Spring, Md., and graduated from Automated Institute of America with honors. He was employed for over 10 years at the Pentagon and retired after 10 years as a computer programmer at the Gettysburg Hospital. After retirement, he earned his CNA degree. He loved being able to serve and care for others.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Teresa Dawn (Dishon); daughters, Rebecca Peake and son-in law David Colon and Patricia Ness; son Christopher Peake (Toni); his beloved grandchildren, Devan, Gabriel Eugene, Zaire, Jordan, Elijah, Addy, Gavin, Mason, Maddy and Nolan. He was predeceased by his granddaughter Cara Elaine Peake. Eugene loved his sister Pauline Seibel and all her family including children David and Suzan and great-niece Sarah and her daughter A’lonna.
In addition to his parents, Eugene was predeceased by his brother Warren “Dean” Peake; brother-in-law Lonnie Seibel; and former son-in-law Michael Ness.
He was loved by many aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, inlaws, coworkers, neighbors, and friends.
Eugene was a member of First Baptist Church of Gettysburg. He loved traveling, the beach, gardening, gospel music and spending time with his family. Some of his favorite hymns include “In the Garden” (I Come to the Garden Alone), “How Great Thou Art” and “Softly and Tenderly.”
Pap Pap loved his children and grandchildren deeply and enjoyed spending time with them. It brought him much joy to see his children and grandchildren reach special milestones in their lives and always went above and beyond to support them.
Eugene will be remembered for his kind, loving soul, his sense of humor, storytelling and ability to make others laugh.
He loved passionately and with his whole heart and he would do anything for those he loved so dearly.
A graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery in Burtonsville, Md., on Monday, May 4, 2020, for immediate family with Pastor Carl Harris of First Baptist Church officiating.
At Eugene’s request, contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 745 W. Governor Drive, Hershey, PA 17033.
The family would also like to thank the staff at Transitions for the care provided during the past couple of months in such challenging times and for giving the family peace of mind knowing that Gene was comfortable and well taken care of. May God bless you all!
“Come home, come home; ye who are weary come home; earnestly, tenderly Jesus is calling; calling, O sinner come home!” — Thompson
“Turn your eyes upon Jesus, look full in His wonderful face and the things of earth will grow strongly dim, in the light of His glory and grace.” — Lemmel
Arrangements will be handled by Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc. in Bonneauville, 66 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg, Pa.
Online memories and condolences may be shared at kenworthyfh.com.
