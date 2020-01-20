Jeffrey A. Stimer, 61, of New Oxford, passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at his home, with his family by his side. He was the husband of Kathy J. (Topper) Stimer for 29 years.
Born May 16, 1958, in Hanover, he was the son of Harvey W. and Nancy A. (Smith) Stimer of New Oxford.
Jeff was employed with J. A. Myers Homes as a heavy equipment operator. He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Abbottstown, McSherrystown Home Association, Knights of Columbus in McSherrystown, Green Springs Rod and Gun Club, and the Hampton Fire Company, and was a 1976 graduate of Bermudian Springs High School. Jeff was an avid hunter, enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and being Pop-Pop to Emma.
Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are two children, Jacob Stimer and wife Melissa of New Oxford, and Zachary Stimer of New Oxford; a granddaughter Emma Grace Stimer and a grandchild on the way; four sisters, Cindy Vial and husband Mike of Hanover, Kathy Lehr and husband Jamie of New Oxford, Karen Sunbury and husband Jim of New Oxford, and Kelly King and husband Jeff of East Berlin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Abbottstown, with Rev. Philip Burger as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives will be received Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church.
Serving as pallbearers will be Dustin and Denton Lehr, Derek and Devin Sunbury, and Todd and Tyler King.
Contributions in memory of Jeff may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266; Immaculate Heart Church, 6084 W. Canal Road, Abbottstown, PA 17301; or Community Care Hospice, 235 St. Charles Way #250, York, PA 17402.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com.
