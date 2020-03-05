Paul H. “Litz” Larson, 74, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover Hospital. He was the husband of Diana C. (Weil) Larson, his wife of 50 years.
Litz was born Aug. 21, 1945, in Rochester, N.Y., the son of the late Robert and Ruth (Vandenberg) Larson.
Litz was a member of Morning Hour Chapel in East Berlin, the New Oxford Social & Athletic Club, the American Legion, and the V.F.W.
In addition to his wife Diana, Litz is survived two daughters, Laurie L. Murphy of Frisco, Texas, and Lauren L. Wonder and her husband Leon of York Springs; four grandchildren, Gavin Murphy, Morgan Murphy, Tori Wonder and Hannah Wonder; two brothers, Larry and Eric Larson; and a sister Norinne Donnelly.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Morning Hour Chapel, 491 Germany Road, East Berlin, with Pastor Joe Durika officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140; or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
