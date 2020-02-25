Agnes Marie “Dusty” Pohlman, 92, of New Oxford, peacefully passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Columbia Cottage in Hanover, Pa.
Born Friday, Aug. 12, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Pius Ignatius Horwedel Jr. and Cecelia Noel Horwedel. Married Aug. 12, 1944, she was the loving wife of Gerald Joseph “Bud” Pohlman with whom she shared 61 wonderful years of marriage until his passing in 2005.
Dusty was born in Mount Rock and spent her entire life on Centennial Road as a child and then for many years as a farm wife.
Dusty attended school at Sacred Heart Basilica and was a lifelong member of the parish. Throughout her life, she enjoyed reading, flower gardening, sending cards and notes to family and friends, and watching movies. She particularly loved watching the annual Oscar presentation. She was also a passionate Orioles baseball fan and typically knew everything about the Orioles players and their families. Those who knew her well never had to worry about life’s trials and tribulations because Dusty did more than enough of it for them. Throughout the years she always enjoyed the companionship of a family dog, the latest being her pal Buddy.
In her earlier days, Dusty worked at Emeco Industries and later at Penland Paper. In 1965, at 38 years old, she and her best friend decided to become nurses. They applied and were accepted to the first class of the Hanover Nursing Program. Upon graduation, Dusty went to work for Dr. Vernon Busler with whom she spent 28 years as an LPN. These years were some of the most rewarding and fulfilling for her as she enjoyed the close relationship with her fellow nurses and the joy of caring for their patients.
Dusty is survived by two children, Bruce Pohlman, married to Beverly Willow Pohlman, of New Oxford, and Marcia, wife of Jan Wilcox, of Elizabethtown, Pa.; five grandchildren, Brett, Beth, Becci, Jenny, and Emily; eight great-grandchildren, Jayden, Kolton, Gavin, Dallas, Skyla, London, Emerson, and Myles; and a number of nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. In addition to her parents and husband, Dusty was predeceased by her sister Catherine Long; and her brothers, Charles Horwedel and Bernard “Sam” Horwedel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Sacred Heart Basilica, Hanover, with Rev. Joseph R. Howard as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives will be received on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, PA 17344.
Serving as pallbearers will be Doug Schriver, Barb Schriver, Sheila Campbell, David Horwedel, Lee Noel, and Steve Groft.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Agnes may be made to Sacred Heart Basilica, 30 Basilica Drive, Hanover, PA 17331, or one’s favorite charity.
Online condolences may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.