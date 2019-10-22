Robert R. “Bob” Kennedy, 78, of New Oxford, was called back to heaven on Oct. 17, 2019, at York Hospital. He left this earth surrounded by the love of his family and friends.
Bob was born in Albany, N.Y., on Sept.18, 1941, the son of the late Raymond and Frances (Kent) Kennedy. He is survived by Elizabeth Sutton, his lifelong partner and caregiver in his latter years; his daughter Laura A. Kennedy of Latham, N.Y.; his sons, Mark J. Kennedy of Cohoes, N.Y., and Greg Kennedy Sr. of Waterford, N.Y.; his grandson Andrew R. Kennedy of San Diego, Calif.; his brother Richard Kennedy of Rensselaer, N.Y.; and his feline buddy William. He was predeceased by his brother Michael Kennedy, and their fur babies Allie, Matt, and Abigail.
Bob proudly served in the United States Navy earlier in his life then enjoyed his time as owner and innkeeper with Elizabeth of the Barker House in New Oxford later in his life.
He was an active participant of the community including Hebron Lodge #465, Order of the Eastern Star # 532, charter member of the New Oxford Historical Society, served as a board member for the New Oxford Chamber of Commerce, and his membership at the New Oxford Social and Athletic Club.
Bob truly enjoyed life and his greatest joy was being a father. He touched so many lives, and will always be fondly remembered as ‘Santa’ to those both young and old.
A special thank you to Gettysburg Hospital, the medical ICU of York Hospital and the Hospice Care team involved with his care and comfort during this difficult time.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with a memorial service immediately following.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob’s memory to the local Salvation Army locations in Adams County.
